Cochlear, a company focused at implantable hearing solutions, has teamed up with Apple to unveil the first "made-for-iPhone" cochlear implant sound processor. With the Nucleus 7 Sound Processor, people with a Cochlear Nucleus Implant can stream sound directly from a compatible iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Additionally, people using the new Cochlear Nucleus hearing implant will be able to control, monitor, and customise their hearing on their iPhone or iPod touch through the Nucleus Smart App available to download for free from the App Store. The company also claims that the Cochlear Nucleus 7 Sound Processor is the "smallest and lightest" behind-the-ear cochlear implant sound processor available in the market.

The Nucleus 7 Sound Processor will be commercially available in September in the United States and Canada for those who are looking to receive a cochlear implant. Additionally, the company will make the Nucleus 7 Sound Processor available as an upgrade in October for select recipients of cochlear implants.

The Nucleus 7 Sound processor offers a range of features like the hearing tracker records coil-offs time when the sound processor coil does not detect the implant coil in cases such as if it has fallen off. The Nucleus Smart App's Find My Processor feature helps locate a lost sound processor.

Chris Smith, Cochlear Chief Executive Officer and President, announcing the new implant said, "The approval of the Nucleus 7 Sound Processor is a turning point for people with hearing loss, opening the door for them to make phone calls, listen to music in high-quality stereo sound, watch videos and have FaceTime calls streamed directly to their cochlear implant."

This is not a first hearing aid device for which Apple has collaborated with a hearing solution company. The company lists a range of products on its website.

Sarah Herrlinger, Senior Manager for Global Accessibility Policy and Initiatives at Apple told TechCrunch, "We wanted to see something that could become ubiquitous out in the world. We want everybody to use our technology and to say 'wow my iPhone is the best piece of technology I've ever used before'...with every iteration of our operating system our goal is to add in new accessibility features in order to expand the support that we can give to people all over the world."