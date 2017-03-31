Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Android Wear 2.0 Rollout Delayed Due to Bug, Google Reveals

 
31 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Android Wear 2.0 Rollout Delayed Due to Bug, Google Reveals

Highlights

  • Google has not shared timeline for the update rollout
  • Update has started rolling out to three smartwatches
  • The company launched the platform last month

While Android Wear 2.0 was officially launched by Google early last month, the rollout of the second version of Google's mobile platform was delayed for several wearables by manufacturers. Google has now disclosed that the rollout delay for the wearables was caused due to a bug that was found in the company's testing.

While the update has started rolling out for Fossil Q Founder, Casio Smart Outdoor Watch WSD-F10, and Tag Heuer Connected, the update rollout for other (read older) wearables has been delayed due to a bug found by the company in their testing, the company said in a statement to 9To5Google. "For other devices, the update is currently being delayed due to a bug found in final testing. We will push the update to the remaining devices as soon as the issue is resolved," the search giant said.

Even though the company has now disclosed the reason for the delay in rollout, it has still not provided any timeline for the expected rollout for these devices. Notably, the company initially planned to roll out Android Wear 2.0 last month itself. Apart from the three devices mentioned above, LG Watch Style and Watch Sport, the watches designed by company in collaboration with Google, already run Android Wear 2.0.

For those unaware, the Android Wear 2.0 update brings several changes to Google's wearable platform including an improved interface, customised watch faces, Google Assistant and Android Pay Support, on-watch Google Play store, and much more.

Tags: Android Wear 2.0 Rollout Delay, Android Wear 2.0 Rollout, Wearables, Google, Android
OnePlus Dash Charge Announcement Today; Most Likely an April Fool’s Day Prank
4G Tablets
Android Wear 2.0 Rollout Delayed Due to Bug, Google Reveals
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4G Tablets
TRENDING
  1. Jio Prime Signups and Happy New Year Offer End Friday: What Happens Next?
  2. Last Day Rush? Reliance Jio Users Unable to Subscribe to Jio Prime Plans
  3. OnePlus 3T Midnight Black Limited Edition Goes on Sale in India Today
  4. Dock That Converts Samsung Galaxy S8 Into a PC Is Priced at $150
  5. You Can Pre-Order a Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Starting Today in India
  6. ACT Fibernet Launches 1Gbps Wired Broadband Service in India
  7. Microsoft Will Sell Its Own Editions of Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+
  8. SpaceX Hails 'Revolution' After Successful Used Rocket Launch, Landing
  9. Reliance Jio Prime Members, Samsung Galaxy S8 Features & More: 360 Daily
  10. OnePlus Dash Charge Announcement: April Fool's Prank or Power Bank?
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.