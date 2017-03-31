While Android Wear 2.0 was officially launched by Google early last month, the rollout of the second version of Google's mobile platform was delayed for several wearables by manufacturers. Google has now disclosed that the rollout delay for the wearables was caused due to a bug that was found in the company's testing.

While the update has started rolling out for Fossil Q Founder, Casio Smart Outdoor Watch WSD-F10, and Tag Heuer Connected, the update rollout for other (read older) wearables has been delayed due to a bug found by the company in their testing, the company said in a statement to 9To5Google. "For other devices, the update is currently being delayed due to a bug found in final testing. We will push the update to the remaining devices as soon as the issue is resolved," the search giant said.

Even though the company has now disclosed the reason for the delay in rollout, it has still not provided any timeline for the expected rollout for these devices. Notably, the company initially planned to roll out Android Wear 2.0 last month itself. Apart from the three devices mentioned above, LG Watch Style and Watch Sport, the watches designed by company in collaboration with Google, already run Android Wear 2.0.

For those unaware, the Android Wear 2.0 update brings several changes to Google's wearable platform including an improved interface, customised watch faces, Google Assistant and Android Pay Support, on-watch Google Play store, and much more.