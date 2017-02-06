Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Android Wear 2.0, LG Watch Style, and Watch Sport Now Tipped to Launch on Wednesday

 
06 February 2017
Android Wear 2.0, LG Watch Style, and Watch Sport Now Tipped to Launch on Wednesday

Highlights

  • Both smartwatches tipped to feature circular OLED displays
  • LG Watch Style tipped to be priced at $249 (roughly Rs. 17,000)
  • LG Watch Sport is expected to be flagship watch variant

The next iteration of Google's wearable platform, Android Wear 2.0, which was earlier tipped to be launched on February 9 is now expected to be launched on February 8. As per the latest information, the launch of LG-made smartwatches-Watch Style and Watch Sport, which have been pegged to be unveiled alongside the new platform, is now also set to be on Wednesday.

Prolific tipster Evan Blass, who also leaked the original February 9 launch date, said in a tweet on Saturday that the launch of both the watches and the platform have been moved up a day.

To recall, both the smartwatches from LG have been tipped to feature circular, plastic OLED displays but the Watch Sport is said to come with a 1.38-inch 480x480 pixels resolution display while the Watch Style will come with a smaller 1.2-inch 360x360 pixels resolution display.

The highlight of these wearables is said to be a digital crown button, similar to what Apple has provided on its Apple Watch. The button will be used help navigate the interface, and LG is also tipped to include touch sensitive displays that have handwriting recognition features.

Even though both smartwatches are expected to sport 4GB of inbuilt storage, the Watch Sport is supposed to feature 768MB of RAM compared with 512MB of RAM on Watch Style. The LG Watch Sport further houses a larger 430mAh battery against the 240mAh battery on the Watch Style.

The LG Watch Style has been tipped to be priced by the company at $249 (roughly Rs. 17,000) while the pricing for LG Watch Sport is tipped to start from $349 (roughly Rs. 23,500).

Tags: Android Wear 2.0 Launch, LG Watch Style, LG Watch Sport, Wearables, LG, Google, Android
Android Wear 2.0, LG Watch Style, and Watch Sport Now Tipped to Launch on Wednesday
 
 

