Xiaomi India has launched a range of accessories in India expanding its portfolio further. The newly introduced Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2, Mi Bluetooth Speaker Mini, 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2, and 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2 are all going to be available via Mi.com online store and Mi Home, Xiaomi's newly launched offline store. Prices for new Xiaomi accessories start at Rs. 999. Read more for details.

Xiaomi Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2 price, features

Xiaomi has launched the Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2 that essentially is a neat tool to pull Wi-Fi to those corners of your house where the signal is weak. It enables you to expand your home Wi-Fi coverage without buying a new router, and delivers connections for up to 16 devices. Xiaomi says the Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2 is compatible with most popular router brands, and comes with two built-in high performance PCB antennas to expand router signal range and boost download speeds. The Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2 will be available exclusively via Mi.com and Mi Home from June 20 onwards at Rs. 999.

Mi Bluetooth Speaker Mini price, features

The new Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth Speaker Mini is a small speaker that weighs just 58 grams and has a full metal casing. The tiny speaker’s dimensions are at 52x52x25mm and it supports Bluetooth v4.0, and a Micro USB charging port. The circular shaped speaker has a built-in microphone with nose reduction technology, and it comes with a lanyard hole to make it easy to carry it around. The tiny Mi Bluetooth Speaker Mini will be available in Grey and Gold colour variants via Mi.com and Mi Home from June 21 at Rs. 1,299.

10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2 price, features

The 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2 has also been introduced, and it comes with two-way fast charging, and high-density batteries. This 14.1mm thin device easily slips into your pocket, and Xiaomi says the Mi Power Bank 2 comes with nine layers of circuit chip protection including temperature protection, input/ output overvoltage protection, hardware-level short circuit protection, and output over-current protection. The 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2 will be available in Black from June 20 via Mi.com and Mi Home, at Rs. 1,199. It will also be available via Amazon India and Flipkart from July 7.

20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2 price, features

This power bank has dual USB outputs, two-way fast charging, weighs 330.5 grams, and is portable with dimensions at 135.5x67.6x23.9mm, and at 20000mAh comes with double the capacity. The nine layer circuit protection is also available on 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2, and it will be available in black from June 20 via Mi.com and Mi Home. It, too, will also be available via Amazon and Flipkart from July 7.