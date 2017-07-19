Xiaomi has now launched its cheapest television set, which is part of the company's Mi TV 4A series, and also happens to be its smallest to date - with a 32-inch display size. The new 32-inch Mi TV 4A has been priced at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 10,500), making it the cheapest smart TV from Xiaomi, and it has been announced just for China as of now. Just like it happens with most Xiaomi products, it is currently unclear if the new television set will make its way to the other markets.

The new Xiaomi Mi TV 4A (32-inch) comes with a plastic body and thereby weighs just 3.9kg. As mentioned earlier, it comes with a 32-inch display that has a screen resolution of 768x1366 pixels. Xiaomi Mi TV 4A (32-inch) has a refresh rate of 60Hz. Notably, the new model comes with Xiaomi's AI-based PatchWall system and can therefore recommend content to users on the basis of their viewing habits. It also features AI-based speech recognition.

The Mi TV 4A (32-inch) is powered by a quad-core Cortex-A53 processor clocked at 1.5GHz. In terms of graphics, the new model features a Mali-450 MP3 GPU coupled with 1GB of RAM. It comes with 4GB of built-in storage as well. In terms of connectivity, the Mi TV 4A (32-inch) comes with connectivity options including Wi-Fi, a USB port, an Ethernet port, two HDMI ports, and an AV port.

The new Mi TV 4A (32-inch) will be available in China via sale starting midnight on July 23 and the company will also be offering a discount of CNY 100 off the shipping fee as part of the initial sale offer. To recall, the company first unveiled its Mi TV 4A series back in March for China and the series till now included models in screen sizes: 43-inch, 49-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inches.

In May, the company announced the availability of 49-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch models from Mi TV 4 series and said that the products will go on sale from July 1 in the country.