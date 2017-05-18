Xiaomi on Thursday finally announced the availability of Mi TV 4, touted as the company's thinnest TV to date, in its homeland.

Initially showcased at the CES 2017, Xiaomi's all-new Mi TV 4 will be coming in three screen sizes including 49, 55, and 65-inches. At the CES unveiling, the company hadn't revealed pricing. It has now.

All the Mi TV 4 models will be going on sale from June 1, and will be available via the company's Mi Store. The 49-inch Mi TV 4 has been priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 33,000), 55-inch Mi TV 4 priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 38,000), and 65-inch Mi TV 4 priced at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 95,000).

One of the biggest highlight of the Mi TV 4 is it measures just 4.9mm and is claimed to be 30 percent thinner than the iPhone 7. The Mi TV 4 range sports a frameless design, and comes with integrated Mi TV Bar with 10 speakers, 2 wireless rear satellite speakers, and a subwoofer. The models support Dolby Atmos audio technology with 2 up-firing speakers for what the company claims can offer "an immersive 3D sound experience."

The Mi TV 4 also comes with a modular TV design which means it can be upgraded in future. The new model features a single cable connection dubbed Mi Port which can connect Mi TV Bar to the display. Xiaomi's Mi TV 4 models also come with 'transparent' stand which makes Mi TV 4 look suspended in the air even without mounted on the wall.

Apart from design, Xiaomi has also added its AI (artificial intelligence) based recommendations UI called PatchWall to the Mi TV 4. The PatchWall, a UI layer on top of the Android OS, is based on deep learning AI technology.

All Mi TV 4 models feature Samsung or LG 4K display panels. It comes with Cortex-A53 quad-core CPU clocked at 1.8GHz coupled with Mali-T830 image processor.