Xiaomi Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro HD Launched in India at Rs. 1,999

Xiaomi in December launched the Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro HD for the US market. The headphones will now be available in India via Mi.com from Friday, March 10, 2017 from 12:00pm IST at a price of Rs. 1,999 and will be offered in Silver colour.

The Xiaomi Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro HD come with dual-dynamic and balance armature drivers. The company claimed earlier that the dual-dynamic driver "keeps the bass and mid tones mellow, and is made with graphene material that pumps out sounds with fuller and richer details". The company added that the balanced armature driver "retains the rich details of the high notes for the main melody, so you get to experience tri-band equalisation effect."

"To achieve a balance in the bass, mid, and high audio ranges, we included dual dynamic and balanced drivers in our all-new Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro HD. The larger dynamic driver is responsible for the lower audio ranges, whereas the smaller dynamic driver takes care of the higher audio ranges," Xiaomi explains on the product page.

The Xiaomi Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro HD come with inbuilt natural sound equaliser and a stretchable TPE matte wiring for durability and less tangling. Mid-range frequency is improved on these headphones compared to the Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro.

The headphones have a rounded 45-degree angle in-ear design for a more comfortable fit. The set will come with 4 pairs of earbuds of different sizes (XS, S, M, and L). There's a built-in microphone for voice calling and the accessory weighs around 17 grams. The Xiaomi Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro HD comes with a sensitivity rating of 98dB, and impedance of 32 Ohms, and a frequency response range of 20-40000Hz.