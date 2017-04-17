Xiaomi on Monday launched its closed-back Mi Headphones Comfort in India at Rs. 2,999. The headphones feature a minimalist design and have intuitive controls over the left ear cup. The company says that the headphones come with breathable pads that allow users to wear them comfortably for extended number of hours. The headphones will be made available from the company's website, Mi.com, from Tuesday 12pm.

As the name of the headphones suggests, the Mi Headphones Comfort have been designed with the user's comfort in mind and company says that the soft PU ear cups provide a good seal for noise isolation. "The low 32-Ohm impedance allows the Mi Headphones Comfort to be used with most phones, laptops, and other portable devices. Thanks to its high-quality damping material, these headphones can absorb the impact of internal acoustic waves on the diaphragm reducing sound distortion and improving clarity and sharpness," the company says on its website.

Xiaomi says that with the help of the controls on the left ear cup of the Mi Headphones Comfort, users can perform various functions such as answer calls, go to the previous track, play/pause, or go to the next track.

The newly launched Xiaomi Mi Headphones Comfort comes with stretchable tangle-resistant matte wiring. The headphones have a frequency range of 20-40,000Hz and are rated for 50mW power. Notably, the new Xiaomi headphones come with Hi-Res Audio quality certification and offer "uncompromising music quality" as per the company.