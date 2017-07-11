Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Bluetooth Audio Receiver Launched, Sports a Sleek and Light Design

 
11 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Xiaomi Bluetooth Audio Receiver Launched, Sports a Sleek and Light Design

Highlights

  • The audio receiver is available only in China
  • It weighs only 10 grams
  • The device supports Bluetooth version 4.2

Expanding its product portfolio further, Xiaomi has now announced its Bluetooth audio receiver for the Chinese market. The Bluetooth audio receiver essentially will act as a bridge between smartphones without the 3.5mm audio jack, and let users continue to use their favourite 3.5mm jack headphones even with new smartphones like the Mi 6.

As we all know, the Xiaomi Mi 6 was launched without the headphone jack slot, so this product launch was only a matter of time. The Xiaomi Bluetooth audio receiver is cheap at CNY 99 (roughly Rs. 900), much lesser than the bundled Xiaomi Type-C earphones priced at CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 2,800), and is a good purchase for all those audiophiles who have invested heavily into headphones, and frown upon the new trend of no 3.5mm audio jack.

Design wise, the audio receiver looks pretty sleek with a cylindrical shape, and is made available in White. It supports Bluetooth version 4.2, and packs a 97mAh battery which is rated to last up to four to five hours on a single charge. There’s a Micro-USB port at the bottom for charging purposes, and it has a clip-like mechanism to hold onto your shirt comfortably, without having to worry about handling it.

The 3.5mm audio jack is situated at the top of the device, and there’s one physical key for power and pairing purposes. It weighs about 10 grams, and The Verge reports “that the audio receiver doesn’t support Apple’s MFi headset features so you won’t be able to use things like integrated volume buttons on your headphones if you’re using Xiaomi’s receiver with an iPhone.”

As of now, the Xiaomi Bluetooth audio receiver is only available in China, with no word on international availability.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Bluetooth receiver, Xiaomi Accessories, Bluetooth audio receiver price
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

PS4 Pro Glacier White Limited Edition Variant Unveiled in Destiny 2 Bundle
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Xiaomi Bluetooth Audio Receiver Launched, Sports a Sleek and Light Design
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Benefits to Continue With New Rs. 399 Plan
  2. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 India Launch Expected on July 18
  3. Amazon Prime Day Sale Best Deals: iPhones, Laptops, TVs, Bose Gear, More
  4. Samsung Galaxy On Max to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today
  5. Moto E4 Plus vs Nokia 3 vs Redmi 4 vs Lenovo K6 Power
  6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Specifications, Retail Box Leaked
  7. Nokia 5, Nokia 6 to Be Available in India in Mid-August, Says HMD Global
  8. Here's a 3-Month Rundown of Top Data, Calling Plans From Major Operators
  9. LG Q6, Q6+, Q6a With FullVision Display, Snapdragon 435 SoC Launched
  10. Amazon Prime Day Sale: Deals on OnePlus 5, Moto G5, 'Free' TVs, and More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.