Expanding its product portfolio further, Xiaomi has now announced its Bluetooth audio receiver for the Chinese market. The Bluetooth audio receiver essentially will act as a bridge between smartphones without the 3.5mm audio jack, and let users continue to use their favourite 3.5mm jack headphones even with new smartphones like the Mi 6.

As we all know, the Xiaomi Mi 6 was launched without the headphone jack slot, so this product launch was only a matter of time. The Xiaomi Bluetooth audio receiver is cheap at CNY 99 (roughly Rs. 900), much lesser than the bundled Xiaomi Type-C earphones priced at CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 2,800), and is a good purchase for all those audiophiles who have invested heavily into headphones, and frown upon the new trend of no 3.5mm audio jack.

Design wise, the audio receiver looks pretty sleek with a cylindrical shape, and is made available in White. It supports Bluetooth version 4.2, and packs a 97mAh battery which is rated to last up to four to five hours on a single charge. There’s a Micro-USB port at the bottom for charging purposes, and it has a clip-like mechanism to hold onto your shirt comfortably, without having to worry about handling it.

The 3.5mm audio jack is situated at the top of the device, and there’s one physical key for power and pairing purposes. It weighs about 10 grams, and The Verge reports “that the audio receiver doesn’t support Apple’s MFi headset features so you won’t be able to use things like integrated volume buttons on your headphones if you’re using Xiaomi’s receiver with an iPhone.”

As of now, the Xiaomi Bluetooth audio receiver is only available in China, with no word on international availability.