WD My Book Duo Desktop Storage System With Up to 20TB Capacity Launched

 
23 August 2017
Highlights

  • My Book Duo offers password protection
  • It comes with 360MB per second sequential read speeds
  • The storage system offers up to 20TB of storage options

Western Digital has announced a new external desktop storage system, in its highest ever capacity. Calling it the My Book Duo, the storage system offers a new 20TB storage version meant for heavy duty storage needs.

Apart from the enormous storage capacity, the My Book Duo offers really fast speeds of up to 360MB per second sequential reads. It comes with RAID-optimised WD Red hard drives inside, and RAID-optimised firmware that is said to be ideal for two-disk array systems with auto management of drive operations to help ensure read/ write cycle data integrity.

As for ports, the My Book Duo storage system offers a USB Type-C port (supports USB 3.1 Gen 1/3.0/2.0), and two additional USB Type-A hub ports to allow for additional accessories, including drones, action cameras, card readers, keyboards, mice, USB drives or phone syncing and charging.

It's a sleek looking rectangular-boxed shaped device that will sit next to your desktop machine comfortably, and can be stored around the house as well. Keeping security at the forefront, the storage system also comes with password protection and 256-bit AES hardware encryption with WD Security software.

The My Book Duo 20TB storage system is available for purchase on the company website for a manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $799.99 (roughly Rs. 51,300). The My Book Duo is also available in other storage options like 16TB priced at $599.99 (roughly Rs. 38,400), 12TB priced at $419.99 (roughly Rs. 26,900), 8TB priced at $329.99 (roughly Rs. 21,100), 6TB priced at $289.99 (roughly Rs. 18,500), and 4TB priced at $259.99 (roughly Rs. 16,600).

Sven Rathjen, vice president of product marketing, Client Solutions, Western Digital, said in a statement, "We see it within new content creation segments such as the drone market and with enthusiasts, as well as professionals, producing and editing massive, high-quality photo and video files. There has never been more of a need for a simple-to-use, massive capacity desktop storage solution such as My Book Duo for these content creators to keep pace with their growing storage demands."

The My Book Duo comes with a three-year limited warranty, and is compatible with Mac, Windows 10, Windows 8.1/8.0, or Windows 7 devices.

Tags: Western Digital, My Book Duo, My Book Duo Desktop Storage System
Tasneem Akolawala

