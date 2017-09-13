Vu Launches New Smart and 4K HDR Televisions in India

American television and monitor manufacturer Vu Technologies has a modest foothold in India through its range of televisions. On Wednesday, the company in New Delhi launched four new smart television series in India - Pop Smart, Office Smart, Premium Smart, and Pixelight HDR. All of these smart television models come in different sizes that ranges from 32-inch to 75-inch, priced starting at Rs. 22,000. However, there is no information regarding the availability of the televisions.

Starting off with the Vu Pop Smart televisions, this range has been launched in 32-inch, 43-inch, and 49-inch screen sizes. These smart televisions have been manufactured keeping the 'Make in India' initiative in mind. The company claims that this range is 'first of its kind' to offer screen casting support from Windows PC and Macs. The range of televisions come with smart features such as support for on-demand channels like Hungama, Eros Now, YuppTV, Ted, and DailyMotion. There is also media content sharing available for the television range, in addition to remote controlling functionality enabled for Android and iOS mobile devices. The remote controller, called One Touch Pop Remote control, shipped with this range bears dedicated 'pop' buttons for YouTube, browser, app store, and media.

Vu Pop Smart

The Pop Smart 32-inch costs Rs. 22,000, 43-inch is priced at Rs. 37,500, and the 49-inch television will be available for Rs. 44,500.

Next are the Vu Office Smart televisions, which are designed for office purposes. The Office Smart televisions come with support for Microsoft Office applications like Word, PowerPoint, and Excel among others. It even comes with inbuilt storage of 32GB along with both wireless and wired connectivity options. "The Office Smart TV allows users to send emails directly to the TV while preparing for meetings or access cloud apps, CRM software, other network files directly from the Office TV."

There is also a plug and play solution that the company claims 'offers complete employee privacy', without having to connect PC for display. The prices for TVs in this series have not been disclosed by the company.

Moving to the Vu Premium Smart televisions, this series comes with support for an operating system, known as Premium OS, coupled with quad-core Internet video processor. The televisions under this range are licensed by YouTube and Netflix to support their content. "User can press Netflix or YouTube button to turn on the app or push the videos from YouTube on smartphone to the TV to easy viewing," company says in its release. There is also additional support for DLNA and screen mirroring via wireless methods like Wi-Fi, over which media content can be shared easily.

Vu Premium Smart

The prices for Premium Smart televisions start at Rs. 20,000 for the 32-inch model, Rs. 31,500 for the 39-inch model, Rs. 38,500 for the 43-inch model, Rs. 44,500 for the 49-inch model and lastly, Rs. 60,000 for the 55-inch model.

There is also a Pixelight HDR series that features televisions in different sizes with 4K HDR video technology. There is also support for 3D viewing on the televisions under this series. The prices for this range start from Rs. 46,000 for the lowest 43-inch screen size model, and go up till Rs. 2.5 lakhs for the high-end 75-inch model.

Speaking on the launch, Devita Saraf, CEO & Design Head of Vu TV said, "I am excited to announce launch the new TV series from Vu TV, bringing together unprecedented and immensely required functionalities for today's generation. Vu is at the forefront of innovation in television technology in India and we are proud to present the Indian Youth and Professionals with the most spectacular solutions."