UE Wonderboom Portable Palm-Sized Bluetooth Speaker Launched

 
29 March 2017
UE Wonderboom Portable Palm-Sized Bluetooth Speaker Launched

Highlights

  • UE Wonderboom features IP67 rating
  • It has been priced at $99.99 (roughly Rs. 7,000)
  • It will be going on sale from April

Logitech brand Ulitimate Ears has unveiled its latest Bluetooth-enabled portable speaker, the Wonderboom. The all-new portable speaker from Ulitimate Ears has been priced at $99.99 (roughly Rs. 7,000), and will be going on sale from April 2017.

The new UE Wonderboom speaker will be available in different colours namely Grey (UE calls it Stone), Black (Phantom), Red (Fireball), Blue (SubZero), Pink (Cashmere), and another Pink shade (Lilac). UE has also tied up with Apple which means that the Wonderboom will be also available through Apple Stores in an exclusive Blue colour. The palm-sized UE Wonderboom is claimed to offer 360-degree sound.

The company claims that the new UE Wonderboom can deliver up to 10 hours of non-stop music. Ultimate Ears says that the device can be fully charged in less than 3 hours. Ultimate Ears claims that the new Wonderboom speakers have been tested for drops, and can sustain drop from a height of up to five feet. The portable speaker also features a hanging loop on top that Ultimate Ears claims can be attached to a bag, bicycle, or backpack. You can control the music via speakers which will let you increase/ decrease volume as well as skip song from the speaker.

The speaker also comes with IP67 certification which means that it's dust and water resistant, and can be immersed in up to 1 metre of liquid for up to 30 minutes. The company about the Wonderboom says, "It is also great for showers, pools, beaches, waterfalls, muddy fields and rainy days. If it gets dirty, just rinse it off."

The UE Wonderboom speakers can be paired with up to eight other Bluetooth-enabled Wonderboom speakers, and can also connect to up to two source devices simultaneously. The speaker supports Bluetooth mobile range of up to 33 metres. The UE Wonderboom weighs in at 425 grams, and has dimensions of 102mm height, 93.5mm diameter, and 140mm width.

Tags: Wonderboom, Wonderboom Price, Ulitimate Ears, Ulitimate Ears Wonderboom
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

29 March 2017
 
 

