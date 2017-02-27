Apart from four Xperia smartphones, Sony also launched a new projector and unveiled a new open-style earbuds at MWC 2017. The new projector is being called Xperia Touch and it essentially is a projector running on Android that turns any flat surface into a touchscreen. The Xperia Ear Open-style Concept wireless earbuds essentially lets surrounding noise in, something that other audio equipment try to aggressively tune out.

Sony kicked off its event by launching these two new products, and the Xperia Touch is unique device coming out of the smartphone-favouring MWC. The interactive Android projector offers multi-touch support and can project a 23-inch HD image onto most surfaces. Sony uses SXRD projection display technology for fast response times, and can capture motion at 60fps on its 13-megapixel Exmor RS camera. You can also download apps from the Google Play Store and comes with Skype and PlayStation 4 support as well. In its demo video, it shows how a kid uses the table as a drawing board, a mother uses it to browse recipes on the table top, and a Skype call is projected on the wall.

As for specifications, the Xperia Touch runs on Android 7.0 Nougat, packs a 3GB of RAM, and offers 32GB of internal storage. Connectivity options include and Wi-Fi (SISO): 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v4.2, USB Type-C, NFC, and HDMI Type-D. Priced at EUR 1,499 (roughly Rs. 106,000), the Xperia Touch will arrive in Europe sometime in Spring. It should be made available on the Xperia Store Online and through select retailers as well.

Moving on to the Sony Xperia Ear Open-style Concept announced at the MWC event, the smart wireless headphones are positioned to allow audio inputs from your surroundings apart from the basic audio accessory functions like listening to music. Just like the Sony Xperia Ear launched last year, it will integrate a digital assistant to take and receive orders through voice. Essentially, Sony doesn't want you to take them off ever. The prototype was developed by Sony's Future Lab Program incubator, and is just a concept. Therefore, there is no launch date, price, or availability, or even the assurance of it to ever making it to the market.