Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Sony WS620 Series Walkman Launched, Waterproof Wearables That Release in June

 
27 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Sony WS620 Series Walkman Launched, Waterproof Wearables That Release in June

Highlights

  • Sony has introduced 2 models under its Walkman NW-WS620 series
  • Sony Walkman NW-WS623 comes with 4GB of storage for $148
  • Sony Walkman NW-WS625 comes with 16GB of storage for $198

Sony's iconic music device Walkman has gathered enormous love from music listeners over the years, and the company is valiantly continuing the product line. Sony has now announced new entrants in the WS620 Series Walkman lineup. Targeted for outdoor and rough use, the Sony NW-WS623 and the NW-WS625 Bluetooth wearable Walkman headsets have been listed online at $148 (roughly Rs. 9,490) and $198 (roughly Rs. 12,700) respectively, and will be available from June this year.

The new Sony Walkman NW-WS623 and NW-WS625 come in inbuilt storage options of 4GB and 16GB respectively. The colour options include Black, Blue, Lime Yellow, Grayish White for the 4GB NW-WS623 model, while the 16GB NW-WS625 model comes in just one colour, Black. The music playback time as claimed by the company is typically 12 hours on a single charge. Although, variations in your music listening behaviour will result in different playback times. Both the models come with quick charge technology which is rated to deliver approximately 60 minutes of playback with just a 3 minute of charge, however, it takes 1.5 hours for the battery to get a full charge.

The Sony NW-WS623 and NW-WS625 Walkman series devices sport Bluetooth and NFC communication technology for pairing and audio streaming. Sony has also equipped both the models with a microphone and new music mode called the Ambient Sound mode, which lets you take-in external sounds when you want, for a better outdoor workout. The compatible audio formats supported are MP3; WMA (Non-DRM); AAC (Non-DRM); FLAC; Linear PCM - the latter one for lossless music.

Both the models are waterproof and dustproof (IP65/ IP68), meant for people who are into fitness and sports. The company claims that the new wearable Walkman series can withstand extreme weather and physical conditions like "hiking snow topped mountains to swimming in the ocean."

Talking about the temperature endurance, the Sony WS620 Series Walkman is suitable for temperatures ranging from -5 to 45 degree Celsius. Both the Walkman models can resist dust particles with the IP6X rating, apart from offering IPX5/8 level water resistance up to 2 metres underwater for 30 minutes. Apart from that, Sony is also offering special swimming earbuds for both the models, that will be suitable for wearing them while swimming, or other inside-water activities.

As we mentioned, the Sony Walkman NW-WS623 and NW-WS625 Bluetooth wearables are slated to go on sale in June this year - however there is no exact date mentioned on Sony's US website.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Sony, Home Entertainment, Sony NW WS623, Sony NW WS625, Sony Walkman, Sony Walkman WS620 Series
Shubham Verma

Shubham can usually be found busy juggling tech news and rumours, if he is not lost contemplating the state of technology and its progress towards utopia. He is a ... More

COAI Seeks Scrapping of Import Licence Norms for RF Equipment
Best camera Phone
Sony WS620 Series Walkman Launched, Waterproof Wearables That Release in June
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vivo V5 Plus
TRENDING
  1. 5 Things to Expect From Reliance Jio in 2017
  2. Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ Review
  3. Vivo V5s With 20-Megapixel Front Camera, 64GB Storage Launched in India
  4. Reliance Jio vs BSNL vs Airtel vs Vodafone vs Idea: The Best Data Plans
  5. Google Found to Be India's Most Attractive Employer by Randstad Survey
  6. Moto E4, E4 Plus Price and Specifications Detailed in New Leak
  7. Xiaomi Mi Band Maker Launches Amazfit Health Band With Heart Rate Sensor
  8. iPhone 8 Schematics Leak Tips No Rear Fingerprint Sensor
  9. Vivo V5s Selfie-Focused Smartphone to Launch in India Today
  10. Cassini's First Dive Between Saturn and Its Rings Successful, Says NASA
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.