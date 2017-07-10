Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Sony MHC-V50D One-Box Portable Audio System With Party Lights Launched at Rs. 33,990

 
10 July 2017
Sony MHC-V50D One-Box Portable Audio System With Party Lights Launched at Rs. 33,990

Highlights

  • The audio system will be available from July 13
  • The MHC-V50D comes with a Karaoke mode
  • The audio system features support for Bluetooth

In order to further diversify its audio products portfolio in the country, Sony on Monday launched its MHC-V50D one-box portable audio system in India at Rs. 33,990. Some of the highlight features on the new audio system include built-in party lights, support for karaoke mode, and motion control support. The new audio system will be made available in all Sony Center and major electronic stores across India from Thursday, July 13.

In terms of connectivity options, Sony MHC-V50D comes with a built in DVD/CD player, USB port, audio input, an HDMI output, and a built-in FM radio tuner. The audio system supports guitar input and users can plug in their guitar to get the output through the system. It comes with a Karaoke mode that might be preferred by users who like to sing songs their own way.

Notably, the Sony MHC-V50D also supports Bluetooth connectivity and users can therefore connect the system to their smartphones and play music from any streaming app. If you are wondering what we meant when we mentioned motion control support earlier, the audio system detects smartphone's movement to change tracks or volume with gestures.

As we said earlier, the new Sony audio system comes with built-in party lights. "Lights are directed through a lens to spread a wide light pattern. One can control the lights on the system, and watch them sync to the beat of the music for a club-style dance floor at home," the company said in its release.

Lastly, the Sony MHC-V50D comes with an LED touch panel that makes it easier to control music playback and "space illuminating lights beams multi-coloured light from the ceiling to the floor in time with the beat." Just like some of the earlier speakers from the company, Sony's new audio system can be connected with other one-box systems from the company to amplify the sound and create a party chain effect.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Sony MHC-V50D One-Box Portable Audio System With Party Lights Launched at Rs. 33,990
 
 

