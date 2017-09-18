Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Sony HT-ST5000 Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Audio Launched in India: Price, Specifications

 
18 September 2017
Sony HT-ST5000 Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Audio Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Sony India on Monday launched the HT- ST5000 - its flagship 7.1.2 channel soundbar that comes with Dolby Atmos. The soundbar delivers superior audio quality with S-Force PRO Front Surround technology while acting as a wireless speaker for music listening.

Priced at Rs. 1,50,990, Sony HT-ST5000 is optimised for Dolby Atmos with two in-built up-firing speakers that produce overhead sound. The soundbar ensures cinema-like audio experience at home with great sound, the company said in a statement.

The soundbar uses Digital Signal Processing (DSP) and S-Force PRO front surround with wave front technology to produce three-dimensional sound field. In terms of connectivity, the soundbar supports Bluetooth and NFC for wireless listening streaming music.

There is also an option to connect the soundbar to the Internet via built-in Wi-Fi for instant access to music services via Chromecast and stream music from devices.

It also features 3x HDCP 2.2-compatible HDMI inputs, 1x HDMI ARC output, optical SPDIF, analogue AUX and a USB connection for wired connectivity. The product is available at all Sony Centres and major stores.

Sony HT-ST5000 Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Audio Launched in India: Price, Specifications
 
 

