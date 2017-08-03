Sony India on Wednesday launched a new home theatre system - the HT-RT40 - with surround sound tech. It has been priced at Rs. 22,990, and is already available to purchase in the Indian market via Sony Center and major electronic stores in the country.

The new Sony home theatre system features 5.1 channel surround sound and has a power output of 600W. The company is touting the "Indian sound setting", said to deliver more "powerful bass surround" that is "specially designed for Indian consumers".

The Sony HT-RT40 home theatre sports a 3-channel sound bar, two rear 'Tall Boy' speakers, and a dedicated external subwoofer. The three work in conjunction to deliver theatre-like surround sound, the company said.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth and NFC that would let users connect their devices for streaming music. The Sony HT-RT40 home theatre system does not support Wi-Fi connectivity.

The HT-RT40 also comes with 'Music Center' through which users can browse music via their smartphones, using an app for Android and iOS powered by the 'Smart Remote Commander' concept.

Other specifications include a USB port, HDMI out, and optical in. The Sony HT-RT40 can also be easily synced with Bravia TVs.

The home theatre also features 'S-Master HX' digital amp for delivering high-frequency ranges and 'ClearAudio+' that automatically adjusts TV sound settings.

Written with inputs from IANS