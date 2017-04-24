Sennheiser HD 4.50BTNC, HD 4.40BT Wireless Headphones Launched in India

Sennheiser on Monday launched its HD 4.50BTNC and HD 4.40BT wireless headphones in India at Rs. 14,990 and Rs. 10,990 respectively. The wireless Bluetooth headphones are now available to buy via Sennheiser's [e-store](http://en-in.sennheiser.com/wireless-headphones).

Both the Sennheiser HD 4.50BTNC and HD 4.40BT "employ the advanced wireless technology and audio codec of Bluetooth 4.0 and apt X to deliver true wireless Hi-Fi sound," the company said in the release. Notably, the headphones come with NFC support and feature ear-cup mounted controls that allow users to change tracks and make phone calls via the integrated microphone.

Of the two, only the Sennheiser HD 4.50BTNC offers noise cancellation technology, as evinced by the name. The company is calling it NoiseGard active noise cancellation technology, and touts its ability to intelligently filter out ambient noise.

As per company's claims, both Sennheiser HD 4.50BTNC and HD 4.40BT offer a battery life of up to 25 hours while listening to sound wirelessly. "With ANC enabled, the HD 4.50BTNC still allows for up to 19 hours of wireless, distraction-free listening. A battery-free listening mode is also possible via a supplied detachable cable," company said in its release. Both headphones come in a foldable design, with the former shipping in a protective case, and the latter in a soft pouch.

Sennheiser HD 4.40BT

Both the Sennheiser HD 4.50BTNC and HD 4.40BT feature 32mm drivers, an impedance of 18 Ohms, a frequency response of 18-20,000Hz, and dual omni-directional microphones.

"We are thrilled to have announced two new wireless headsets for brilliant everyday listening pleasure. Made to go places with you - and make these places more pleasurable, the new HD 4 wireless series offer you the complete Sennheiser quality package in a range of durable, closed-back over-ear headsets that fulfil your everyday aural needs. Going ahead as well, we will be coming up with some compelling headphones in the wireless segment for our music loving country," Kapil Gulati, director of consumer segment at Sennheiser India, was quoted as saying in the release.