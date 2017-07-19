German audio brand Sennheiser on Wednesday launched the CX 7.00BT in-ear wireless headphones, priced at Rs. 11,990.

According to Sennheiser, the CX 7.00BT model offers a minimalist, lightweight neckband design, good bass-driven sound, and leading-edge wireless technology. Users can connect up to two devices simultaneously (with the company providing the example of a phone and a PC) via Bluetooth (v4.1), with NFC used for quick pairing. Three-way calling is also supported, Sennheiser notes.

The Sennheiser CX 7.00BT ear-canal headphones come with 10-hour battery life and the 170mAh battery can be fully recharged via USB in 1.5 hours. It also supports USB audio via its supplied cable. The company is touting improved wireless sound quality thanks to Qualcomm's apt-X technology.

The CX 7.00BT in-ear wireless headphones offer a frequency response of 17Hz to 21kHz, and sport a omni directional microphone on the in-line remote with three-buttons. They ship with four earbud sizes in the box (XS, S, M, L) as well as a storage pouch.

"With growing increase for the wireless headphones since the past few years, these headphones are a perfect amalgamation of comfort and style. We are very thrilled to have launched these headphones for those people who are always on the go and require a take-anywhere, affordable headphones that offers incredible listening experience," said Kapil Gulati, Director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser India.

The Sennheiser CX7.00BT ear-canal headphones are listed on Sennheiser India's e-store, however, aren't yet available to buy.

Written with inputs from IANS