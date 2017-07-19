Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Sennheiser CX 7.00BT In-Ear Wireless Headphones Launched at Rs. 11,990

 
19 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Sennheiser CX 7.00BT In-Ear Wireless Headphones Launched at Rs. 11,990

Highlights

  • The CX 7.00BT in-ear wireless headphones are priced at Rs. 11,990
  • Users can connect up to two devices simultaneously via Bluetooth
  • A 170mAh battery promises up to 10 hours of battery life

German audio brand Sennheiser on Wednesday launched the CX 7.00BT in-ear wireless headphones, priced at Rs. 11,990.

According to Sennheiser, the CX 7.00BT model offers a minimalist, lightweight neckband design, good bass-driven sound, and leading-edge wireless technology. Users can connect up to two devices simultaneously (with the company providing the example of a phone and a PC) via Bluetooth (v4.1), with NFC used for quick pairing. Three-way calling is also supported, Sennheiser notes.

The Sennheiser CX 7.00BT ear-canal headphones come with 10-hour battery life and the 170mAh battery can be fully recharged via USB in 1.5 hours. It also supports USB audio via its supplied cable. The company is touting improved wireless sound quality thanks to Qualcomm's apt-X technology.

Sennheiser Momentum In-Ear Wireless Review

The CX 7.00BT in-ear wireless headphones offer a frequency response of 17Hz to 21kHz, and sport a omni directional microphone on the in-line remote with three-buttons. They ship with four earbud sizes in the box (XS, S, M, L) as well as a storage pouch.

"With growing increase for the wireless headphones since the past few years, these headphones are a perfect amalgamation of comfort and style. We are very thrilled to have launched these headphones for those people who are always on the go and require a take-anywhere, affordable headphones that offers incredible listening experience," said Kapil Gulati, Director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser India.

The Sennheiser CX7.00BT ear-canal headphones are listed on Sennheiser India's e-store, however, aren't yet available to buy.

Written with inputs from IANS

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Sennheiser, Sennheiser CX 7.00BT, Headphones, Sennheiser Headphones, India, Sennheiser Bluetooth Headphones
RCom's Unlimit, China's Fibocom Partner to Develop IoT Solution
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Sennheiser CX 7.00BT In-Ear Wireless Headphones Launched at Rs. 11,990
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Vivo V5s and Oppo F3
TRENDING
  1. 'mAadhaar' App for Android Launched: Here Is What You Need to Know
  2. Xiaomi Sale Deals Announced; Redmi 4A, Powerbanks, and More at Re. 1
  3. Reliance AGM on Friday: What to Expect in Addition to Jio Feature Phone
  4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Be Available for Purchase Today via Flipkart
  5. Mi Max 2 Launched, Nokia 8 Leaks, Jio's Big Claim, and More: 360 Daily
  6. Xiaomi Mi 5X's First Sale Registrations Cross 200,000 in a Day
  7. Top Offers of Amazon, Flipkart's Back to College Laptop Sales
  8. Nokia 105, Nokia 130 Feature Phones Launched in India Starting at Rs. 999
  9. This Is Xiaomi's Cheapest and Smallest TV Set Yet
  10. Nokia 8 Leak Shows Off New Silver Colour Variant
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.