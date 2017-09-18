Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Saregama Carvaan Mini Portable Bluetooth Speaker Launched at Rs. 2,490

 
18 September 2017
18 September 2017

Highlights

  • The Carvaan Mini is priced at Rs. 2,490
  • It comes pre-loaded with 251 retro Hindi songs
  • Users can also stream music via their phones

Saregama India on Monday launched the Carvaan Mini, a new portable Bluetooth speaker that comes pre-loaded with retro Hindi songs, apart from the ability to let you stream music from your phone or through music streaming apps. Compared to the Carvaan that is priced at Rs. Rs. 5,990, the Carvaan Mini can be bought for Rs. 2,490 in a choice of Red or Blue colours from saregama.com, Amazon and retail stores like Croma and Reliance Digital.

As the name indicates, the Carvaan Mini is smaller in size compared to the original Carvaan. In terms of design, the Carvaan Mini ditches the classic portable radio look of the original. Instead, one side of the miniature speaker is entirely covered with a grille. The side sees buttons for Saregama mode, USB, and Bluetooth.

The Carvaan Mini comes preloaded with a collection of 251 songs by Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle and Mukesh. Users can also stream music via their phones or plug in a pen drive. They can do this through three different options: Bluetooth 4.1, USB 2.0, and AUX In. The speakers comes with a rechargeable battery that can last about 4 to 5 hours on a single charge.

"Carvaan Mini is for those music lovers who want to listen to music anywhere anytime. Along with 251 greatest songs selected based on data analytics, Carvaan Mini also doubles up as a personal music player with its USB and Bluetooth functionality. For today's youth music is an essential and a personal part of life; and Mini positions itself comfortably in this space," Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama says.

To recall, the original Carvaan came preloaded with 5,000 classic Hindi songs. The speaker had a chunky box design that recalled the classic speaker look for nostalgia. It also had an FM feature which the Carvaan Mini misses out on. We reviewed the speaker and found the audio quality to be fairly decent and loud.

Sanket Vijayasarathy

Sanket Vijayasarathy
 
 

