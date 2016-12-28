Samsung to Showcase C-LAB Projects, Smart TV Services at CES 2017

The CES 2017 tradeshow is just a few days away and while Samsung is anticipated to launch the Galaxy A (2017) series of smartphones at its January 4 event, you can expect to see some other interesting toys from the South Korean giant. Samsung is ready to showcase new C-Lab projects, namely, the Tag+ Bluetooth button, S-Skin skincare system, and Lumini cosmetic device at CES 2017. Samsung is also due to showcase new Smart TV services.

The Tag+ is simply a button that connects to toys and smartphone apps via Bluetooth LE. Once connected, kids can tap, long press, shake or bump the tag for different prompt responses from a connected app. From the demo video, it looks like the Tag+ button will be shipped with specific Tag+ toys that lets kids connect with other kids around the world with similar toys.

Meanwhile, S-Skin and Lumini are cosmetic-based products. The former is a skincare solution that comprises of a microneedle patch and a portable device that analyses the skin for hydration, redness, and melanin. The latter is a portable device that identifies skin problems before they happen. After taking a photo of the face with Lumini, the information is sent to a smartphone app and Lumini even suggests cosmetic products based on the analysis.

Last year, Samsung showcased some projects from its Creative Lab (also known as C-Lab) at CES, including the Welt fitness tracking belt that was picked up by Kickstarter.

Apart from this, Samsung is also planning to introduce three new Smart TV services - Sports, Music and TV Plus - at CES 2017. These services will offer personalised content to consumers based on their TV preferences through Samsung's Smart HUB platform.

The Sports service will provide information based on the user's sports preferences. Details of a game will be curated by the customised Sports user interface. Samsung plans on expanding the range of its Sports content with additional content partners including NBC Sports, UFC, and more.

The Music service will let Smart TV users search and identify songs on live TV or directly from television programmes. The service will also make recommendations in the Preview section of the Smart Hub's UI. The service currently offers content from apps partners including Spotify, iHeartRadio, Napster, Deezer, Sirius XM, Vevo, Melon, and Bug.

The TV Plus service will offer IP-based channels focused on premium content services through a new Smart Electronic Program Guide (EPG) solution. This means customers can binge on their favourite TV shows by turning on the TV Plus service.