Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Launches New Range of QLED TVs in India, Starting Rs. 3,14,900

 
02 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Samsung Launches New Range of QLED TVs in India, Starting Rs. 3,14,900

Highlights

  • New Samsung QLED TV range was first unveiled in Paris in March
  • Prices for the five models of TVs go up to Rs. 24,99,900 in India
  • The new QLED TVs will go on sale in India from this month itself

Samsung India on Tuesday launched its new QLED TVs in the country, unveiled earlier this year at an event in Paris. The company has launched five models in India - Q7, Q7F, Q8, Q8C, and Q9 - priced between Rs. 3,14,900 and Rs. 24,99,900. The five new QLED TV models will become available to purchase in India this month.

The South Korean consumer electronics giant also detailed a pre-booking offer for the new QLED TVs. If consumers pre-book a QLED TV between Tuesday, May 2 and May 21, they will avail a Samsung Galaxy S8+ smartphone for free, in its Gold colour variant.

While the Samsung Q7, Q8, Q8C, and Q9 will be available in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch panel sizes, the Samsung Q7F will only be available in 55-inch and 65-inch panel sizes.

To recall, Samsung's new QLED TVs are based on Quantum Dot technology, which are nano-sized particles the company says turn light into colour. Samsung boasts that the technology allows for darker blacks and brighter whites. Brightness levels between 1,500 and 2,000 nits can be expected from the televisions. The TVs are said to also be capable of producing 100 percent colour volume.

samsung qled gravity stand gadgets360

Alongside the new display tech, Samsung has also developed a new no-gap wall mounting solution that will make the QLED TVs sit "absolutely flush with the wall." Other mounting options users will have include a Gravity Stand (seen above) and a Studio Stand. The new QLED TVs also sport a new optical cable that is aimed at reducing cable clutter by being the single cable (apart from power) that connects to the TV. The optical cable in turn connects to the Samsung One Connect Box.

Samsung says its new QLED TVs also feature a new smart TV interface, including voice control; support for the Samsung Smart View app on Android and iOS; Samsung TV Plus services, and a Shazam music service.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Samsung, Samsung QLED TV, Samsung QLED Q7, Samsung QLED Q7F, Samsung QLED Q8, Samsung QLED Q8C, Samsung QLED Q9, Entertainment, India
Android May Security Update now Rolling Out to Nexus and Pixel Devices
UberEATS Food Delivery Service Launched in India, Starting With Mumbai
Best camera Phone
Samsung Launches New Range of QLED TVs in India, Starting Rs. 3,14,900
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vivo V5 Plus
TRENDING
  1. Jio Broadband Connections, WhatsApp Chat Pinning & More: 360 Daily
  2. WhatsApp Now Lets You Pin Your Favourite Chats on Top
  3. Microsoft Event Tonight: Windows 10 Cloud, Surface Laptop, and More
  4. Jio Accounts for Close to 40 Percent of Broadband Connections in India
  5. Samsung Rolls Out Display Issue Fix for Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ in India
  6. Four Google Chrome Extensions for YouTube Everyone Must Install
  7. NASA's Cassini Set for Second Dive Between Saturn and Its Rings Tonight
  8. Sachin Tendulkar, Smartron to Launch srt.phone on Wednesday
  9. Samsung Launches New Range of QLED TVs in India, Starting Rs. 3,14,900
  10. Microsoft's Chromebook Rival Leaked in Images Ahead of Tuesday's Launch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.