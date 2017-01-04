Samsung has launched its new lineup of 4K QLED TVs, with its models Q9, Q8, and Q7, on Tuesday at CES 2017. The company claims that the new TV lineup offers dramatically improved colour performance over its other models and features the best picture quality ever offered by the company. Pricing and availability details have not yet been revealed by the company.

The South Korean company says that the QLED TVs offer improved performance in displaying DCI-P3 color space accurately and are capable of reproducing 100 percent colour volume. "This means they can express all colours at any level of brightness - with even the subtlest differences visible at the QLED's peak luminance - between 1,500 and 2,000 nits," the company said in its release.

The use of Quantum Dot material enables the newly-launched TV models to express a "significantly" improved range of colour and much greater detail than conventional TV sets, as per the company. "The new Quantum Dots allow Samsung QLED TV to express deep blacks and rich detail regardless of how light or dark the scene is, or whether the content is being played in a brightly lit or darkened room," it said.

Interestingly, the company has introduced some other improvements to the television models to solve the common problems associated with the television sets. "With the QLED TV, we've solved problems that everyone -and every home-has experienced; cable clutter, thick wall mounts and a slew of devices sitting right under the TV," Dave Das, senior vice president of consumer electronics marketing for Samsung Electronics America, was quoted as saying in the release.

LG ahead of CES 2017 also revealed 4K televisions with Nano Cell LCD technology, said to reproduce more accurate colours than other display technologies. We'll have to see how they compare to Samsung's new QLED tech.