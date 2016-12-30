Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Samsung Galaxy S8 Tipped to Launch With New Wireless In-Ear Headphones Alongside

 
30 December 2016
Samsung Galaxy S8 Tipped to Launch With New Wireless In-Ear Headphones Alongside

Highlights

  • Samsung alreadly sells Gear IconX wireless earphones
  • Specific details about new wireless earphones are not known yet
  • Galaxy S8 is expected to be launched in April

Samsung is now reportedly planning to launch new set of wireless earphones after news reports from earlier this month suggested that the company might ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack with its upcoming smartphone Galaxy S8. The new wireless in-ear headphones from the company are expected to be launched alongside its Galaxy S8 smartphone, which is expected to be announced in April next year.

The South Korean manufacturer is expected to launch the new wireless headphones alongside its Galaxy S8 smartphone but whether they will be bundled with the phone or sold separately is not known yet, as per a report by Sammobile. Even though the new wireless earphones are expected to rival Apple's AirPods, it remains to be seen whether they will feature Harman audio or not, as per the report. The speculation stems from the South Korean company's announced acquisition of Harman. The specific details about the rumoured wireless earphones are not yet available but might show up as we approach the launch date of the smartphone.

As Samsung already has its Gear IconX wireless in-ear headphones out in the market, it will be interesting to see what additional features or designs the company plans to offer with its new series of earphones.

(Also read: Samsung Gear IconX Review)

We recently reviewed the Gear IconX earphones and concluded that the wireless earphones from Samsung are well-designed and provide useful fitness-tracking features. However, they feature a weak battery life and just about acceptable audio quality that's "not befitting of a product that costs Rs. 13,490."

Samsung Galaxy S8 Tipped to Launch With New Wireless In-Ear Headphones Alongside
 
 

