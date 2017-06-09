Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Polaroid Enters LED TV, Monitor Market in India

 
09 June 2017
Polaroid Enters LED TV, Monitor Market in India

Highlights

  • Polaroid India launched 3 LED TV models and 3 monitor models
  • The products are currently available on e-commerce platform Amazon
  • LED TVs are priced at between Rs. 7,999 - Rs 13,999

US-based consumer products maker Polaroid on Friday forayed into LED TVs and monitors segment in the Indian market.

The company has tied-up with Indian manufacturing company Powerful Technologies Pvt Ltd, an authorised Polaroid licensee, to assemble and manufacture LED TVs and monitors in their Noida factory, Polaroid said in a statement.

Initially six models have been launched - three Polaroid LED TV models and three monitor models. The products are currently available on e-commerce platform Amazon.

It will be available on other online retailers, besides distribution and retail channels.

The LED TVs are priced at between Rs. 7,999 and Rs. 13,999, while the LED monitors are priced at Rs. 3,499-Rs. 4,599.

"India is one of the fastest growing markets worldwide, and we are confident that local partnerships are the right way to tap into this growing market and further introduce the Polaroid brand to India," Polaroid President and CEO Scott W Hardy said.

Powerful Technologies is the Polaroid licensee for LED TVs and monitors in India, Bangladesh and Nepal.

Powerful Technologies Managing Director Aditya Gupta said: "With our strong online and offline sales channels and excellent after sales service we are confident Polaroid will be a huge success in India".

Polaroid is currently present in India in the segments such a cameras, sunglasses, mobile printer and headphones.

Tags: Polaroid, Polaroid LED TVs, Polaroid Monitors, Home Entertainment, PC, Laptops, India
