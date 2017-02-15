Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Pioneer Rayz Plus Headphones Let You Charge Your iPhone 7 While Listening to Music

 
15 February 2017
Pioneer Rayz Plus Headphones Let You Charge Your iPhone 7 While Listening to Music

Highlights

  • The Pioneer Rayz Plus is priced at $149.95
  • It sports an in-built dongle for charging
  • The headphones lets you listen to music and charge simultaneously

Apple decided to ditch the 3.5mm audio jack for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus handsets, and kept only a single Lightning port that can be used for both listening to audio and charging the phones. The company bundled Lightning-powered EarPods along with the devices, and a Lightning-to-3.5mm adapter to smooth the transition for many users. The adapter was tiny and could easily get lost, and replacing it would cost you Rs. 900 ($9 in US). However, Pioneer looks to eliminate the need of an additional accessory, and to that effect has launched its new headphones called Rayz Plus with a Lightning port that is integrated into its Lightning headphones cable.

The headphones come with a Lightning port compatible for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus devices, and it has a pass-through built-in tiny dongle that houses a separate Lightning port for charging. The sleek dongle blends seamlessly with the earphones, and allows users to charge and listen to music at the same time. It also eliminates the need to carry a special adapter, as the earphones are made keeping in mind current generation iPhone handsets.

The Pioneer Rayz Plus headphones are priced at $149.95 (roughly Rs. 10,000), and it come with adaptive noise cancelling that you can activate and deactivate at your preference. The noise cancellation feature takes into account ambient noise and adapts to it accordingly. It also features an auto-pause mode that automatically pauses music when you receive a call, and restarts it when the phone call ends. The auto-pause mode also works when you remove the headphones from your ears. By downloading the accompanied iOS app Rayz (Pioneer says its coming soon), you can program the smart button on the in-line remote, fine tune the EQ, and enable Hear Thru mode (turn off noise cancellation) easily. The in-line remote lets you control your music and apps without using the smartphone.

There's a $99.95 (roughly Rs. 6,700) Pioneer Rayz headphones as well, but it comes sans the charging port. The Rayz Plus is available in Brown and Grey, while the Rayz is available in White and Grey colour variants. There's no word on availability outside of the US.

Tasneem Akolawala

Pioneer Rayz Plus Headphones Let You Charge Your iPhone 7 While Listening to Music
 
 

