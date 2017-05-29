Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Panasonic Unveils New Range of 4K UHD TVs in India, Starting Rs. 78,900

 
29 May 2017
Panasonic EX600 LED TV

Highlights

  • Panasonic India launched two 4K LED TVs - EX750 & EX600
  • EX750 flagship model will be available in 65-inch at Rs. 3,10,000
  • The EX600 series range will be available in 3 sizes starting Rs. 78,900

Aiming to capture 10 percent market share in the 4K TV segment, Panasonic India on Monday launched a new line-up of 2017 4K Ultra HD TVs along with the UA7 sound system.

The 4K television series - EX750 and EX600 - is designed to deliver better picture quality and sound.

"2018 marks Panasonic's 100th year and you will see a powerful mix of hardware and software innovations that's born from decades of experience and 20-year collaboration with Hollywood from Panasonic," Manish Sharma, President and CEO, Panasonic India and South Asia, told reporters in New Delhi.

The spectrum of screen sizes ranges from 43-inch to 65-inch across the 4K models. Panasonic also showcased their 'future of display screens' - Invisible TV at the launch event in New Delhi.

EX750 flagship model will be available in 65-inch at Rs. 3,10,000.panasonic tv EX750 Panasonic EX750

The TV features a new "Cinema Display", 550nits super-bright panel, HDR1000 and is powered by the "Studio Colour HCX2" processor which has been tuned by experts at the Panasonic Hollywood Lab.

The EX600 series range will be available in 55-inch, 49-inch and 43-inch screen sizes at Rs. 178,900, Rs. 141,000 and Rs. 78,900 respectively.

With 1,300Hz processing, the EX600 series is adept at handling fast-moving action scenes.

Featuring a hexagonal box design, UA7 sound system has 10 speakers, delivering 1700W of sound.

"With 'Hexa Chroma Drive Pro', high-brightness panels and sophisticated smart features, the new range ensures that our customers will get the maximum impact from the 4K resolution," added Neeraj Bahl, Associate Director, Business Group Head, Consumer Electronic, Panasonic India.

