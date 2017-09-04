Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Motorola Pulse Escape Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones Launched in India at Rs. 3,499

 
04 September 2017
Motorola Pulse Escape Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones Launched in India at Rs. 3,499

Highlights

  • The headphone comes with a pair of 40mm drivers
  • The company has claimed a battery life of 10 hours on single charge
  • Motorola Pulse Escape can connect to two smartphones at the same time

Motorola Pulse Escape on-ear Bluetooth headphones have been launched in India at Rs. 3,499. The headphones will be available in in Black and White colour options.

The newly launched Motorola Pulse Escape headphone comes with a pair of 40mm oversized drivers. The company says that the headphones were designed to ensure "effective noise isolation" and provide an immersive music experience for the users. The new Motorola branded headphones come with a foldable ear cup design.

In terms of battery life, the company claims that the new Motorola Pulse Escape headphone offers 10 hours of playtime on a single charge. The company says that a short 30-minute charge provides upto 2 hour of play-time. The headphones feature A2DP, HF, and AVRCP - they are compatible with all Android and Apple smartphones, tablets and support Siri as well as the Google voice assistant.

The Motorola Pulse Escape headphone comes with Integrated Multipoint Technology that allows it to connect to up to two smartphones at the same time. The new Motorola headphones offer a range of 60 feet and the connectivity offered options are Bluetooth 4.2 and 3.5mm headphone jack. Further, there are built-in controls for adjusting volume and music playback, along with a microphone for answering calls.

Commenting on the launch, the Business Head at Shyam Telecom - the Indian licensee of Motorola Companion Products range - said "Motorola Pulse Escape is urban travel companion. With its lightweight and foldable design, it can be easily stored anywhere. Big drivers deliver Stereo HD sound quality and with noise isolation, it is an oasis in daily commute. Our focus is to provide smartphone users an affordable-premium portfolio of audio products and accessories. We are confident that this product will address a wide range of customers looking for a connected device to make their smartphones more fun and productive."

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Motorola Pulse Escape Headphone, Motorola Bluetooth Headphone India Launch, Home Entertainment, Shyam Telecom, Motorola, On-Ear Headphones
Motorola Pulse Escape Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones Launched in India at Rs. 3,499
 
 

Weekend Surprises
