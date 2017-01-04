LG on Wednesday unveiled its flagship Signature OLED flat-panel W-series TV at the CES 2017 event in Las Vegas. The all-new Signature models feature Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound while sporting an all-new "Picture-on-Wall design." The company claims that the OLED panel in the Signature lineup is just 2.57mm thick in the 65-inch model and can be mounted directly on the wall, eliminating any gap between the TV and the wall.

Alongside the Signature series, LG also unveiled ten OLED TV models consisting of the 77 and 65-inch W7 series, 77 and 65-inch G7 series, 65 and 55-inch E7 series, 65 and 55-inch C7 series, and 65 and 55-inch B7 series televisions. The company claims that all models in the 2017 lineup will be able to reproduce "lifelike images with perfect blacks, infinite contrast, expanded colour gamut, and wider viewing angles."

Differentiating OLED models, LG claims that the B7 and C7 series will sport a blade-slim design, the E7 and G7 series will sport a Picture-on-Glass design, and the W7 series will sport Picture-on-Wall design. For the W7 series, LG added that it will come with magnetic brackets to apply it directly to a wall. LG believes that this will deliver "more immersive sense."

LG, as announced earlier , has partnered with legendary motion picture technology firm - Technicolor - to work on the colour technologies used by the new OLED TVs in order to try and accurately recreate the "artistic intent of content creators."

The South Korean company also stressed on content for its new TV lineup. LG announced that users can enjoy over 80 studio titles that are compatible with Dolby Vision and over 100 titles currently available for Dolby Atmos, with 25 available in both formats. "What's more, over 100 hours of original content is available in Dolby Vision across leading OTT providers worldwide, and soon consumers will have access to Dolby Vision titles on Ultra HD Blu-ray disc, with anticipated availability in 2017," LG added in a press statement.

LG added that all 2017 OLED TVs alongside W7 series will feature Active HDR for rendering brighter scenes and greater shadow details. All the LG OLED TV models will also support a variety of HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma), and are ready to support Advanced HDR by Technicolor technology.

The company ahead of its CES 2017 event had announced Super UHD lineup of 4K LCD TVs featuring Nano Cell technology to help produce more accurate colours than other television sets.

The new 2017 OLED TVs will be powered by the company's webOS 3.5 smart TV platform. LG has also partnered with digital content providers including Amazon, Netflix and Vudu. LG adds that Best Buy stores will have the new Signature W7 OLED TV on display starting Thursday. No pricing details were revealed by the company.