Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

LG PJ9 Levitating Bluetooth Speaker Floats in Mid-Air; Will Be Showcased at CES 2017

 
27 December 2016
Share on FacebookTweetShareShareReddit
LG PJ9 Levitating Bluetooth Speaker Floats in Mid-Air; Will Be Showcased at CES 2017

Highlights

  • LG PJ9 can 'hover in mid-air'
  • It uses electromagnets in the base to levitate
  • LG claims the battery life is around 10 hours

We've seen waterproof speakers and even some that claim to be able to survive an explosion, but so far we haven't really seen speakers that levitate. LG is about to show us a Bluetooth speaker that can supposedly hover in mid-air. The speaker is called LG PJ9 and is going to be unveiled during CES 2017 in Las Vegas, scheduled from January 5 to January 8.

LG teased the PJ9 speaker ahead of its official launch at the trade show. With a product as unique as a levitating Bluetooth speaker, it probably would've received a lot of attention even without this teaser.

The LG PJ9 speaker ships with a "Levitation Station" that serves as its charging dock and the base that makes it float. LG claims that the Levitation Station has powerful electromagnets that help the speaker stay a few centimetres above the base.

The coolest thing about the LG PJ9 speaker is perhaps its ability to charge itself. When the battery runs low, which will happen once every 10 hours according to LG, the speaker will descend on to the base and begin charging itself if you believe the company's claims. When that happens, the speaker will continue playing music without interruptions, LG says.

As with publicity photos of most products, the LG PJ9 does look quite striking in pictures. It's likely to deliver better bass response than most Bluetooth speakers thanks to the sub-woofer in the Levitation Station. The overall package might actually not be very portable if you consider the base and the fact that you'll need to connect this speaker to a power source.

LG claims that the PJ9 speaker is IPX7 compliant, which means that it doesn't have any rating for protection against dust but is water resistant, and can survive immersion in 1 metre of water for up to 30 minutes. There's no information on pricing and availability at the moment but LG may announce something during CES.

Tags: LG, LG PJ9, Audio, Sound, Bluetooth Speaker, Speaker, CES, CES 2017
Pranay Parab

The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More

iBall CompBook i360 Windows 10 Laptop With 11.6-Inch Display Launched at Rs. 12,999
Portable Speakers
LG PJ9 Levitating Bluetooth Speaker Floats in Mid-Air; Will Be Showcased at CES 2017
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONSALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Portable Speakers
TRENDING
  1. This Phone Sports a 7000mAh Battery and a Curved Display
  2. Samsung Galaxy S8 May Sport a Massive 8GB of RAM, Faster UFS 2.1 Storage
  3. TRAI Asks Reliance Jio to Explain How New Offer Doesn't Violate Norms
  4. Nubia Z11, Nubia N1 to Go on Sale in India Today
  5. iBall Launches a Hybrid Windows 10 Laptop at Rs. 12,999
  6. Getting a New Smartwatch or Fitness Tracker? Here Are Some Setup Tips.
  7. Everything You Need to Know About Aadhaar Payments
  8. Lenovo K6 Power Review
  9. This Water-Resistant Bluetooth Speaker Floats in Mid-Air
  10. OnePlus Launches Textured Leather Case for OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2016. All rights reserved.