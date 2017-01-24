Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

LG Display Reports Record Q4 Profits; Panel Prices Seen Rising Further

 
24 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
LG Display Reports Record Q4 Profits; Panel Prices Seen Rising Further

South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd said on Tuesday it reported a record fourth-quarter operating profit of KRW 904.3 billion ($778.33 million or roughly Rs. 5,302 crores) due to a pickup in panel prices.

The world's biggest liquid crystal display (LCD) maker said the profit was caused by the upward trend of panel prices and a favourable foreign exchange rate.

"The upwards trend of panel prices is anticipated to continue thanks to the low inventory level in the industry and the trends towards large-size panels," Chief Financial Officer Don Kim said in a statement.

The price of television LCDs larger than 32 inches has been rising for 10 months, according to data provider WitsView last week.

Analysts said the rise was mainly due to supply-side factors such as rival Samsung Display Co Ltd's shutdown of an LCD fabrication plant last year, causing a tight supply-demand environment.

The company said its October-December operating profit of KRW 904.3 billion (roughly Rs. 5,293 crores) rose 1,392 percent from the same period previous year, beating a Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate of KRW 845 billion drawn from a survey of 27 analysts.

Revenue for the quarter rose 18 percent from a year earlier to KRW 7.9 trillion, LG said.

LG Display, which supplies screens for Apple Inc's iPhones and LG Electronics Inc's TV sets, said earlier this month it was in talks with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd about a supply agreement for TV panels.

© Thomson Reuters 2016

Tags: LG, LG Display, LG Display Earnings, Home Entertainment, Mobiles, Tablets, PC, Laptops
Yahoo Reportedly Being Probed by US SEC Over Data Breaches
Android Instant Apps Live Testing Begins With Select Apps
Portable Speakers
LG Display Reports Record Q4 Profits; Panel Prices Seen Rising Further
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Portable Speakers
TRENDING
  1. Honor 6X Set to Launch in India Today
  2. Flipkart Republic Day Sale Kicks Off on Tuesday
  3. Redmi Note 4 Launch, Nokia 6 Sold Out, Amazon Sale, and More This Week
  4. Vodafone's New Postpaid Plans Offer Unlimited Calls, Up to 40GB of Data
  5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Review
  6. The Best Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
  7. Nokia Drops Hint at Snapdragon 835 Based Smartphone
  8. Xiaomi's Global VP Hugo Barra Is Leaving the Company in February
  9. Nokia 6 Gone In 60 Seconds, Amazon India Sale, More: Your 360 Daily
  10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Goes on Sale in India Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.