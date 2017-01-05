Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
LG Display in Talks to Supply LCD TV Panels to Rival Samsung Electronics

 
05 January 2017
Highlights

  • Two sides were in talks about liquid crystal display panel supply deal
  • Samsung has avoided buying components from LG Group firms
  • Analysts say Samsung may lack viable alternatives other than LG Display

South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd said it was in talks with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd about a supply agreement for television display panels.

"If we do supply (Samsung) it likely won't be a one-time thing," LG Display Chief Executive Han Sang-beom told reporters on Wednesday on the sidelines of the CES trade show in Las Vegas. Specifics of the deal have not been decided, he added.

A Samsung Electronics spokesman confirmed the news on Thursday, a day after local media reported the two sides were in talks about a potential liquid crystal display panel supply deal, citing the head of Samsung's TV business.

(Also see: LG Signature OLED TV W Featuring 'Picture-on-Wall' Design Launched at CES 2017)

This news comes on the heels of a report by Japan's Nikkei newspaper that a joint venture company between Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd and Sharp Corp will halt the supply of LCD panels to Samsung Electronics sometime in 2017 as Hon Hai helps boost Sharp's TV business.

Samsung Electronics, the world's top TV maker, has avoided buying components from LG Group firms as it competes with LG Electronics Inc - LG Display's top shareholder - in various markets including smartphones and televisions.

But analysts say Samsung Electronics may lack viable alternatives other than LG Display given its display-making unit - Samsung Display - is cutting LCD production to focus on making more organic light-emitting diode screens for smartphones.

(Also see: Samsung Claims Its New 4K QLED TVs Offer Its Best Picture Quality Yet)

Neither LG Display nor Samsung commented on specifics, including the potential size of a supply deal.

© Thomson Reuters 2016

For the latest coverage from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, visit our CES 2017 hub.

Tags: Samsung, LG Display, LG, LCD TV, Samsung Electronics, TV Panels, Home Entertainment, TV, CES, CES 2017
Portable Speakers
