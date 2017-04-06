LeEco is now rolling out a software update for its smart 4K Ultra HD TVs (including Super4 X65, X55, and X43 Pro, and uMax85 models) to bring several features to the Super4 X-series Android TV-based sets launched in October last year. Apart from the newly introduced features, the update also brings along bug fixes for issues highlighted by users in the UP2U community.

The update comes with "enhanced High Dynamic Range (HDR) with improved gamma logic that delivers a more vivid and realistic entertainment experience when viewing HDR content," the company said in a release post. LeEco says that with this update it has improved the Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) feature support, which allows the LeEco remote to control CEC supported devices including Apple TV (4th generation) and Amazon Fire TV among others.

"The update also simplifies input selection to access TV input sources faster by holding down the source button on the LeEco remote. You can now also activate closed captioning easier by long-pressing the Settings button, instead of activating the feature through the menu system. We've also added an option to default to the Home screen on the TVs startup, and enhanced the LeZone layout to streamline content curation," the company said in its post.

Notably, the company has introduced HDR support for PS4 Pro as well with the latest update. Interestingly, LeEco says that it has implemented a security patch update and improved overall system stability as well. "We also added 5.1 Advanced Audio Coding (AAC) channel support, and enhanced audio and video synchronization," it said.

LeEco says that the update has already been made available and should show up for the supported TV models in the form of an alert. Further, users can choose to manually download the update from the home screen by heading to the System Update app.