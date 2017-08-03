Jabra has launched a brand new pair of truly wireless earphones called the Elite Sport, aimed at fitness enthusiasts. The earphones will go on sale from August 8 at a price of Rs. 18,990 and come with a three-year extended warranty. With a design very similar to Samsung’s Gear IconX (Review), the Elite Sport boasts of 4.5 hours of battery life for music and calls, in-ear audio coaching, and heart rate monitoring with VO2 Max data analysis.

The Jabra Elite Sport joins the ranks of the truly wireless earphones, just like Apple’s AirPods, but with the focus geared more towards fitness than just good audio. The earphones ship with a carry case, which also doubles up as a charging cradle. This is said to add an additional 9 hours of charge to the earphones when they are docked in. The earphones have two microphones in each earbud, one for answering calls and the other for noise cancellation. You’ll also be able to answer an incoming voice call automatically thanks to the voice prompts. As we mentioned, Jabra promises 4.5 hours of run time on a single charge, which is pretty decent. The earphones will work on Android and iOS platforms, along with the companion app to go along with it.

However, these earphones should appeal to those into fitness training. For starters, they are sweat-proof and water-resistant thanks to the IP67 rating. Secondly, the build-in heart rate sensor promises 90 percent accuracy and along with the app, you’ll be able to record and analyse your VO2 Max data, which is an industry-grade measurement of the maximum rate of oxygen processed by your body during a workout. The Jabra Sport Life app is able to analyse this data and deliver real-time updates via the in-ear voice coaching. As for specifications, the Elite Sport feature Bluetooth 4.1, frequency range of 20Hz-20,000Hz, music control buttons and ship with multi-size ear wings, ear tips, and foam tips.

Commenting on the launch, Rene Svendsen-Tune, CEO of Jabra, said, “What truly excites me about our first true wireless earbuds is that they offer an experience that only Jabra can bring-to-life. We’ve used our R&D expertise from across the GN Group to deliver not just the most technically advanced true wireless sports earbuds, but actually the most complete cord-free experience for our customers. Jabra Elite Sport is an example of an intelligent sound solution that delivers calls and music very well, and does so much more besides”.