Intex Launches 43-Inch 4K LED Smart TV in India at Rs. 52,990

 
08 August 2017
Intex Launches 43-Inch 4K LED Smart TV in India at Rs. 52,990

Highlights

  • The 4K LED TV is priced at Rs. 52,990
  • It operates on Android 5.1 Lollipop
  • The TV includes Miracast feature which uses Wi-Fi

Expanding its smart TV portfolio, domestic consumers electronics brand Intex Technologies on Tuesday launched a 43-inch ultra high-definition (UHD) TV.

Priced at Rs. 52,990, the 4K LED TV called LED B4301 UHD SMT has a 3840x2160 pixels resolution UHD Panel to support fast-frame rates, contrast, and colour dynamics.

It operates on Android 5.1 Lollipop and is powered by a 1.1GHz quad-core processor with 2.5GB RAM and 8GB ROM.

"With this new model, Intex has enhanced its 'smart LED TV' portfolio to cater out tech-savvy consumers requirements," said Nidhi Markanday, Director and Business Head, Intex Technologies, in a statement.

The TV includes Miracast feature which uses Wi-Fi for wireless connections with devices like smartphones, laptops and tablets for displaying content.

It is also equipped with HDMI, USB ports, and in-built Bluetooth for wireless audio connectivity with home theatres and speakers.

Its 'Eye Safe T-Matrix' technology removes time lag and stabilises the picture enabling smooth viewing. The smart TV comes with in-built Intex App store.

Tags: Intex, Intex LED B4301 UHD SMT, Smart TV, Home Entertainment, Android, India
Intex Launches 43-Inch 4K LED Smart TV in India at Rs. 52,990
 
 

