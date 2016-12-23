Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Google Play Movies Offering Tons of New Films at Rs. 20 for the Next Month

 
23 December 2016
Share on FacebookTweetShareShareReddit
Google Play Movies Offering Tons of New Films at Rs. 20 for the Next Month

Highlights

  • Offer applicable to a bunch of new blockbusters
  • Finding Dory, The Jungle Book, and Zootopia are some of the best
  • You can only rent one at that price

In the spirit of Christmas, Google has launched a promotional offer for its online movie streaming service, Play Movies, that allows you to rent any movie for Rs. 20. Surprisingly, this covers some recent big films such as Jason Bourne, Suicide Squad, Finding Dory, The Jungle Book, Sultan, X-Men: Apocalypse, Captain America: Civil War, Zootopia, and a whole lot more.

Plus, you don't have to watch the film necessarily during Christmas or New Year. Google is keeping the offer open until January 23, 2017 so if you'd rather use it next month/year, so be it. The only catch here is that you can only use the promo once, so it's not as great as it first sounds. If you've a Google Play gift card from someone, you *can* use that to redeem the offer.

google play movies rs 20 in art Play Movies

For what it's worth, you won't run out of options to choose from though, with a whole splattering to look at in addition to the ones above - be it Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Kung Fu Panda 3, Star Trek Beyond, Now You See Me 2, Ki & Ka, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Jurassic World, Minions, The Intern, Kapoor & Sons, and... okay we're going to stop here. You can just head over to the page yourself to look at everything that's on offer.

Google has also put a bunch of other titles on sale too, the likes of Piku, Filmistaan, Money Monster, The Big Short, the new Ghostbusters, and 10 Cloverfield Lane.

Tags: Google, Google Play Movies, Movies, Play Movies
Akhil Arora

Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will ... More

Apple Unveils Top 5 Bestselling Holiday Movies of All-Time on iTunes
Portable Speakers
Google Play Movies Offering Tons of New Films at Rs. 20 for the Next Month
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONSALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Portable Speakers
TRENDING
  1. The Best Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000
  2. What Is Paytm Wallet, and How to Use It?
  3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Now Available in Blue and Black Colour Variants
  4. Now, Snapdeal Offers to Deliver Cash to Your Home
  5. Xiaomi Launches Piston Fresh In-Ear Headphones for Roughly $4
  6. Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 4G Launched With Bundled Annual Data Plan
  7. How to Transfer Money From Paytm Wallet to Bank Account
  8. 6GB RAM Smartphones You Can Buy Right Now
  9. Lenovo K6 Note With 4000mAh Battery Launched in India
  10. Lenovo K6 Power Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2016. All rights reserved.