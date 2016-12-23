In the spirit of Christmas, Google has launched a promotional offer for its online movie streaming service, Play Movies, that allows you to rent any movie for Rs. 20. Surprisingly, this covers some recent big films such as Jason Bourne, Suicide Squad, Finding Dory, The Jungle Book, Sultan, X-Men: Apocalypse, Captain America: Civil War, Zootopia, and a whole lot more.

Plus, you don't have to watch the film necessarily during Christmas or New Year. Google is keeping the offer open until January 23, 2017 so if you'd rather use it next month/year, so be it. The only catch here is that you can only use the promo once, so it's not as great as it first sounds. If you've a Google Play gift card from someone, you *can* use that to redeem the offer.

For what it's worth, you won't run out of options to choose from though, with a whole splattering to look at in addition to the ones above - be it Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Kung Fu Panda 3, Star Trek Beyond, Now You See Me 2, Ki & Ka, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Jurassic World, Minions, The Intern, Kapoor & Sons, and... okay we're going to stop here. You can just head over to the page yourself to look at everything that's on offer.

Google has also put a bunch of other titles on sale too, the likes of Piku, Filmistaan, Money Monster, The Big Short, the new Ghostbusters, and 10 Cloverfield Lane.