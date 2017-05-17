GE Appliances announced a deal with Google Wednesday enabling the US tech giant's voice control home hub to be used for cooking, cleaning and other functions.

The deal enables GE's "Geneva" to communicate with the Google Assistant, so users can say: "Ok Google, ask Geneva Home to set the oven timer for 10 minutes."

The announcement comes nearly a year after GE Appliances unveiled a similar tie-up with Amazon's Alexa-powered speakers.

It also comes as Google was expected to unveil more partnerships and initiatives in artificial intelligence at its developers conference in California.

"Everyone's busy these days and our consumers are looking for simpler and more convenient ways to control their home, especially when busy in the kitchen or working around the house," said Liz VerSchure, vice president at GE Appliances, a unit of the Chinese electronics group Haier.

"Integrating our full suite of connected appliances with the Google Assistant makes it easier for owners to control their appliances and get on with their day."

Consumers will be able to use voice commands to preheat their own meals, or check if laundry or dishes are cleaned with connected GE appliances, the companies said.

Google and its parent company Alphabet have been seeking to diversify beyond Internet search to new kinds of services, many focused on artificial intelligence which powers its Google Home hub and other devices.