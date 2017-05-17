Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google, GE Appliances Partner to Expand Smart Home Ambitions

 
17 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Google, GE Appliances Partner to Expand Smart Home Ambitions

GE Appliances announced a deal with Google Wednesday enabling the US tech giant's voice control home hub to be used for cooking, cleaning and other functions.

The deal enables GE's "Geneva" to communicate with the Google Assistant, so users can say: "Ok Google, ask Geneva Home to set the oven timer for 10 minutes."

The announcement comes nearly a year after GE Appliances unveiled a similar tie-up with Amazon's Alexa-powered speakers.

Google I/O 2017 Keynote: How to Watch It and What to Expect

It also comes as Google was expected to unveil more partnerships and initiatives in artificial intelligence at its developers conference in California.

"Everyone's busy these days and our consumers are looking for simpler and more convenient ways to control their home, especially when busy in the kitchen or working around the house," said Liz VerSchure, vice president at GE Appliances, a unit of the Chinese electronics group Haier.

"Integrating our full suite of connected appliances with the Google Assistant makes it easier for owners to control their appliances and get on with their day."

Google I/O 2017 Keynote Live Updates: Android O, Google Assistant, and More

Consumers will be able to use voice commands to preheat their own meals, or check if laundry or dishes are cleaned with connected GE appliances, the companies said.

Google and its parent company Alphabet have been seeking to diversify beyond Internet search to new kinds of services, many focused on artificial intelligence which powers its Google Home hub and other devices.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Google, GE, Google Assistant, Google Home, GE Appliances, GE Geneva, Home Entertainments, Apps
Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 Release Date and Price Announced
Google, GE Appliances Partner to Expand Smart Home Ambitions
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vivo V5 Plus
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 3310 Is Back, Should You Buy It or Not?
  2. No, a Call From 777888999 Will Not Explode Your Phone
  3. Airtel's New Broadband Plans Offer Up to Twice the Data at the Same Price
  4. Apple Assembles Its First Batch of iPhones in India
  5. How to Prevent WannaCry-Like Ransomware Attacks
  6. Xiaomi Redmi 4 Review: The Best Smartphone Under Rs. 10,000?
  7. Xiaomi Redmi 4 With 4100mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Highest Shipped Smartphone in India, Says IDC
  9. ATMs Closed Due to WannaCry Ransomware? Experts Debunk WhatsApp Hoaxes
  10. Apple Patents Designs for Edge-to-Edge Display and Embedded Touch ID
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.