Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Foxconn Joint Venture to Build $8.8 Billion LCD Plant in China

 
02 January 2017
Share on FacebookTweetShareShareReddit
Foxconn Joint Venture to Build $8.8 Billion LCD Plant in China

Highlights

  • Plant will have capacity equating to CNY 92 billion a year
  • Aim to increase production for large screen TVs and monitors in Asia
  • Global LCD output was hit this year by the closure of a Samsung factory

A joint venture between Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, known as Foxconn, and Sharp Corp plans to build a CNY 61 billion ($8.8 billion or roughly Rs. 59,685 crores) factory in China to produce liquid-crystal displays (LCDs).

Sakai Display Products Corp's plant will be a so-called Gen-10.5 facility specialising in large-screen LCDs and will be operational by 2019, the company said at a signing event with local officials in Guangzhou on Friday. It said the plant will have capacity equating to CNY 92 billion a year.

The heavy investment is aimed at increasing production to meet expected rising demand for large-screen televisions and monitors in Asia.

Global LCD output was hit this year by the closure of a Samsung factory that accounted for 3 percent of the market, as well as factory stoppages in Taiwan after an earthquake in March.

(Also see: Sharp-Foxconn Said to Stop Supplying TV Panels to Samsung to Stem Losses)

China's largest LCD panel maker, BOE Technology Group, began construction on its own Gen-10.5 plant in Hefei in December last year, with production scheduled to begin in 2018.

In May, Shenzhen China Optoelectronics Technology Co, a subsidiary of TCL Corp, announced that it would begin construction on a CNY 50 billion LCD plant in Shenzhen.

Sakai Display Products Corp's plans for the Guangzhou plant come as Hon Hai seeks to turn the joint venture into a subsidiary, investing a total of CNY 15.1 billion in the company.

The venture will also sell 436,000 shares for CNY 17.1 billion to an investment co-owned by Hon Hai Chairman Terry Gou, giving Hon Hai a 53 percent interest in the business and lowering Sharp's stake from to 26 percent from 40 percent.

© Thomson Reuters 2016

Tags: Foxconn, Sharp, Hon Hai Precision, Home Entertainment, Mobiles, Tablets, LCD Display
CES 2017: World's Largest Tech Show Looks Beyond Smart at New Realities
Twitter Chief for China Quits, Hails Its Performance
Portable Speakers
Foxconn Joint Venture to Build $8.8 Billion LCD Plant in China
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONSALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Portable Speakers
TRENDING
  1. BSNL Unveils Plan With Unlimited Voice Calls to Any Network at Rs. 144
  2. What Is BHIM App and How Does It Work?
  3. OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Finally Get Android 7.0 Nougat Update
  4. The Best Mobiles of 2016 Under Rs. 10,000
  5. Microsoft Surface Pro 5 to Launch in Q1 2017, Report Claims
  6. BHIM App, Launched by PM Modi, Explained in 10 Points
  7. The Best Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000
  8. BSNL Offers Free Data and Unlimited Calling Starting at Rs. 99 per Month
  9. The Best and Worst of 2016, All on One Page
  10. BHIM App, Nokia-Android Phone Plans, Jio vs TRAI, and More News This Week
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.