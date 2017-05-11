Just ahead ahead of the Flipkart Big 10 Sale, the e-commerce site along with Samsung announced the launch of new smart TV from the South Korean consumer electronics giant. Called the Samsung 32-Inch Basic Smart TV, the television has been priced at Rs. 29,999 and will be exclusively available with Flipkart during the sale with an additional Rs. 1,000 discount.

The Samsung 32-Inch Basic Smart TV is part of the company's Make in India - Joy Connect series, and offers a full-HD resolution, Dolby Digital Plus audio, and Wide Colour Enhancer (Plus).

Samsung is also touting other features of the 32-Inch Basic Smart TV, like Screen Mirroring to mirror the content from their smartphones, Bluetooth 2-Way Audio that allows users to utilise the TV as a Bluetooth speaker, and a "Smart Convergence" feature that allows users to share content (video/audio/ image) from their mobile phone to the TV, without an Internet connection. The Smart Share feature being touted enables users to share content wirelessly between their smartphones and USB devices via the TV.

Flipkart adds that customers will also be able to avail a Rs. 750 discount on Tata Sky DTH connection during the 5-day sale. In addition, customers can also avail enviable offers up to Rs. 8,000 discount on exchange, as well as no cost EMI up to 12 months on Bajaj FinServ & all credit cards.

Commenting on the launch, Sandeep Karwa, Head of Consumer Electronics and Large Appliances, Flipkart said, "Our partnership with Samsung has been one of the most successful, and this has enabled Flipkart to bring world-class electronics products to our customers at unbelievable prices, and bolster our leadership position in the category."