Flipkart Big 10 Sale: Samsung 32-Inch Basic Smart TV to Be Exclusively Launched at Rs. 29,999

 
11 May 2017
Flipkart Big 10 Sale: Samsung 32-Inch Basic Smart TV to Be Exclusively Launched at Rs. 29,999

Highlights

  • The new Samsung 32-inch TV sports a full-HD resolution
  • It will be available at a Rs. 1,000 discount during the sale
  • The Flipkart Big 10 Sale kicks off at midnight tonight

Just ahead ahead of the Flipkart Big 10 Sale, the e-commerce site along with Samsung announced the launch of new smart TV from the South Korean consumer electronics giant. Called the Samsung 32-Inch Basic Smart TV, the television has been priced at Rs. 29,999 and will be exclusively available with Flipkart during the sale with an additional Rs. 1,000 discount.

The Samsung 32-Inch Basic Smart TV is part of the company's Make in India - Joy Connect series, and offers a full-HD resolution, Dolby Digital Plus audio, and Wide Colour Enhancer (Plus).

Flipkart Big 10 Sale: E-Commerce Titan Expects Five-Fold Increase in Transactions

Samsung is also touting other features of the 32-Inch Basic Smart TV, like Screen Mirroring to mirror the content from their smartphones, Bluetooth 2-Way Audio that allows users to utilise the TV as a Bluetooth speaker, and a "Smart Convergence" feature that allows users to share content (video/audio/ image) from their mobile phone to the TV, without an Internet connection. The Smart Share feature being touted enables users to share content wirelessly between their smartphones and USB devices via the TV.

Flipkart adds that customers will also be able to avail a Rs. 750 discount on Tata Sky DTH connection during the 5-day sale. In addition, customers can also avail enviable offers up to Rs. 8,000 discount on exchange, as well as no cost EMI up to 12 months on Bajaj FinServ & all credit cards.

Flipkart Big 10 Sale: What’s ‘Bid and Win’, How it Works, and Other Details You Should Know

Commenting on the launch, Sandeep Karwa, Head of Consumer Electronics and Large Appliances, Flipkart said, "Our partnership with Samsung has been one of the most successful, and this has enabled Flipkart to bring world-class electronics products to our customers at unbelievable prices, and bolster our leadership position in the category."

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

