Apart from a gamut of audio accessories, Sony at CES 2017 has also launched a Blu-ray player called UBP-X800. The company touts it to be its "first 4K UHD Blu-ray player" to hit the market, and the main selling point is its support for 4K and HDR content.

With respect to design, the Sony UBP-X800 has got quite the same form factor as seen on other players. The solid black rectangular shaped box can stream 4K content services like Netflix, and supports HDR content. It will play UHD Blu-ray discs as well. With respect to audio, it supports playback up to 192kHz/24-bit and DSD 11.2MHz audio streams.

The Sony UBP-X800 also supports Bluetooth for seamless connection of wireless accessories. Just like most of its other product unveils at CES, Sony has refrained from providing any pricing or availability details, and has maintained a vague 'will go on sale in Spring' statement.

At the event, Sony CEO Kazuo Hirai revealed that the company has sold 53.4 million PS4s so far. The company expects to ship 60 million consoles by March 31. The tech giant even took the wraps of its first OLED Bravia 4K TV in Las Vegas, and launched a host of audio accessories.

Sony announced compact soundbars that come with built-in Chromecast, Spotify Connect, and even Google Home support. Furthermore, the company also launched a set of wireless and wired Extra Bass headphones. The list of announcements also included a compact speaker, along with a set of other portable speaker that sport LED lights. The company even demoed its wireless earbuds prototype along with its charging case, but did not provide any tangible timeline for its arrival.