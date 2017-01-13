Bose has announced a new wireless soundbar - the SoundTouch 300 - and two new surround sound systems - the Lifestyle 600 and Lifestyle 650 - for the Indian market. All three products are now on sale at Rs. 69,999, Rs. 2,99,999, and Rs. 3,99,999 respectively. You can buy the SoundTouch 300 soundbar and its accessories online, but the Lifestyle products are only available via Bose retail outlets.

The SoundTouch 300 supports streaming over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, with NFC pairing. The thin soundbar has a glass top to make it stand out and give it a more premium feel.

“With the SoundTouch 300, we’ve filled a gap in the market,” said Pete Ogley, general manager of Bose audio-for-video. “We pushed the boundaries of size, sound and design like nothing else available in the category."

"We added Bluetooth to Wi-Fi so you can stream anything, instantly," he continues. "And because it doubles as a wireless music system and home theatre system, you’ll get an incredible experience whether you’re listening to your playlists, enjoying Netflix, or watching the game - all from one gorgeous speaker."

As has become the norm with higher-end soundbars, the SoundTouch 300 uses an array of drivers to guide the audio, and create a feeling of having separate channels without having speakers all over. It also promises clean bass at high volumes, and a dynamic sound calibration program to customise the output for the best sound in your home, keeping in mind the room's size, shape, and furnishings.

The SoundTouch can be given a further helping hand with Bose's Acousitmass 300 wireless bass module, to give it an extra punch - or you could get the 'Virtually Invisible 300' surround sound speakers from Bose, to get a full 5.1 surround experience. These small speakers can be placed discreetly around the house, and will set you back Rs. 36,000 for a pair. On the other hand, the bass booster costs as much as the soundbar, priced at Rs. 69,999. Like the soundbar, the Acoustimass 300 also comes with a tempered glass top to make it look more elegant.

Apart from the soundbar, the company also launched two home entertainment systems - the Lifestyle 600 and Lifestyle 650. The Lifestyle 650 features the smallest satellite speakers made by Bose called OmniJewel satellite speakers.

“Our new Lifestyle 650 system is remarkable,” said Ogley. “For people who want the finest quality in sound, aesthetics, materials and build, there’s nothing else like it. When it’s seen and heard for the first time, it simply suspends belief.”

The Lifestyle 600 is similar, but its speakers are slightly larger. Both these systems are also Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled with NFC, and compatible with other SoundTouch systems for whole-home wireless audio.