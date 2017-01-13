Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Bose SoundTouch 300, Lifestyle 600, Lifestyle 650 Launched in India: Price, Features, and More

 
13 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Bose SoundTouch 300, Lifestyle 600, Lifestyle 650 Launched in India: Price, Features, and More

Highlights

  • Bose has launched a new soundbar and home entertainment systems
  • The SoundTouch 300 is available online at Rs. 69,999
  • The Lifestyle 650 is available via retail at Rs. 3,99,999

Bose has announced a new wireless soundbar - the SoundTouch 300 - and two new surround sound systems - the Lifestyle 600 and Lifestyle 650 - for the Indian market. All three products are now on sale at Rs. 69,999, Rs. 2,99,999, and Rs. 3,99,999 respectively. You can buy the SoundTouch 300 soundbar and its accessories online, but the Lifestyle products are only available via Bose retail outlets.

The SoundTouch 300 supports streaming over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, with NFC pairing. The thin soundbar has a glass top to make it stand out and give it a more premium feel.

“With the SoundTouch 300, we’ve filled a gap in the market,” said Pete Ogley, general manager of Bose audio-for-video. “We pushed the boundaries of size, sound and design like nothing else available in the category."

soundtouch300 Bose

"We added Bluetooth to Wi-Fi so you can stream anything, instantly," he continues. "And because it doubles as a wireless music system and home theatre system, you’ll get an incredible experience whether you’re listening to your playlists, enjoying Netflix, or watching the game - all from one gorgeous speaker."

As has become the norm with higher-end soundbars, the SoundTouch 300 uses an array of drivers to guide the audio, and create a feeling of having separate channels without having speakers all over. It also promises clean bass at high volumes, and a dynamic sound calibration program to customise the output for the best sound in your home, keeping in mind the room's size, shape, and furnishings.

The SoundTouch can be given a further helping hand with Bose's Acousitmass 300 wireless bass module, to give it an extra punch - or you could get the 'Virtually Invisible 300' surround sound speakers from Bose, to get a full 5.1 surround experience. These small speakers can be placed discreetly around the house, and will set you back Rs. 36,000 for a pair. On the other hand, the bass booster costs as much as the soundbar, priced at Rs. 69,999. Like the soundbar, the Acoustimass 300 also comes with a tempered glass top to make it look more elegant.

sountouch300 bass Bose

Apart from the soundbar, the company also launched two home entertainment systems - the Lifestyle 600 and Lifestyle 650. The Lifestyle 650 features the smallest satellite speakers made by Bose called OmniJewel satellite speakers.

“Our new Lifestyle 650 system is remarkable,” said Ogley. “For people who want the finest quality in sound, aesthetics, materials and build, there’s nothing else like it. When it’s seen and heard for the first time, it simply suspends belief.”

The Lifestyle 600 is similar, but its speakers are slightly larger. Both these systems are also Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled with NFC, and compatible with other SoundTouch systems for whole-home wireless audio.

Tags: Bose, Soundbar, Bose Lifestyle, Bose Virtually Invisible, Bose Omnijewel, Bose ST 300, Soundtouch
Nokia 6 Reportedly Gets 250,000 Registrations in 24 Hours Ahead of First Sale
Twitter to Live-Stream Donald Trump's Inauguration
Portable Speakers
Bose SoundTouch 300, Lifestyle 600, Lifestyle 650 Launched in India: Price, Features, and More
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Portable Speakers
TRENDING
  1. 250,000 Registrations in 24 Hours for Nokia 6's First Sale: Report
  2. Nokia 8 With 6GB of RAM, Snapdragon 835 Spotted in the Wild
  3. Nokia to Unveil More Android Smartphones on February 26
  4. Bose India Launches Wireless Soundbar and Surround Sound Systems
  5. A Complete List of All the Games Announced for the Nintendo Switch
  6. Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus May Follow Apple's Example
  7. Redmi Note 4 India Launch Date, Flipkart's iPhone Deals, More: 360 Daily
  8. HMD Global Sends Invites for MWC Launch Event on February 26
  9. Huawei P8 Lite (2017) With Android 7.0 Nougat Launched
  10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Set to Launch in India on January 19
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.