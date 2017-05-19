Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Bose SoundLink Revolve, Revolve+ 360-Degree Speakers Launched in India Starting at Rs. 19,900

 
19 May 2017
Bose SoundLink Revolve, Revolve+ 360-Degree Speakers Launched in India Starting at Rs. 19,900

Highlights

  • The SoundLink Revolve is priced at Rs. 19,900
  • The speakers are IPX4 rated to withstand spills, rain, splashes
  • Both the speakers can be paired via NFC

Bose has launched some new speakers in India, the SoundLink Revolve and SoundLink Revolve+ portable 360-degree Bluetooth speakers that are priced at Rs. 19,900 and Rs. 24,500, respectively. The speakers are available in Triple Black and Lux Gray colours and can be found at Bose stores, Bose.com, and authorised Bose dealers in the country.

The new 360-degree SoundLink Revolve and SoundLink Revolve+ speakers are designed to offer loud, clear and spacious sound in all directions for a consistent and uniform coverage. Bose says this is achieved through combining dual-opposing passive-radiators with a powerful, ultra-efficient transducer positioned face-down, and a new patented acoustic deflector. The speakers are of cylindrical shape and covered in aluminium. The bottom of the speakers feature a quarter-twenty thread that makes it easy to mount them on a tripod or in the yard and outdoors.

bose soundlink revolve press bose

Additionally, the speakers are IPX4 rated to withstand spills, rain, and pool splashes. The aluminium casing will also help the speakers survive dings, drops, and bumps. The Bose SoundLink Revolve measures 6-inch in height and 3.25-inch in depth and weighs 680 grams. The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ is bigger at 7.25-inch in height and 4-inch in depth, weighing at 907 grams. The bigger Revolve+ also promises up to 16 hours of playback while the Revolve will stretch it up to 12 hours. Both can be charged via micro-B USB port.

Both the speakers can be paired via NFC, and feature plain-language voice-prompts for secured setup. Integrated microphones that can be used as a speakerphone or with Siri and Google Assistant. The Bose Connect app will now be able to sync two SoundLink models starting with SoundLink Color II. You can pair the speakers and enable Stereo Mode or Party Mode

"When SoundLink first hit the market, it took the industry by storm," said Glenn Gomes-Casseres, director of products for Bose wireless speakers. "We didn't want to make small improvements to the audio that made it famous. We wanted the difference to be so dramatic, that it would take just one song to hear the best sound you've ever heard from a little speaker - all over again."

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Sanket Vijayasarathy

