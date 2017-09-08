Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker With IPX7 Rating Launched

 
08 September 2017
Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker With IPX7 Rating Launched

Highlights

  • The Bose SoundLink Micro is priced at $109.95
  • The IPX7 rating means it can survive drops in water
  • The silicone rubber exterior protects it from dents and scratches

Bose added a new speaker to its wireless catalogue with the SoundLink Micro. As the name suggests, the SoundLink Micro is a tiny wireless speaker that aims to be your travel companion, even on rough journeys. The speaker not only highlights a small form factor, but also its IPX7 rating that means it will handle just about any form water, be it soapy or salty. It is priced at $109.95 (roughly Rs. 7,000) and will be available from September 21 in Black, Midnight Blue and Bright Orange colours in the US.

The Bose SoundLink Micro measures at just 983x983x348mm and weighs about 290 grams. The company says the speaker is small enough to be attached to your bike or backpack when you're on-the-go with the help of its tear-resistant silicone strap. Whether you're hiking, biking or cooking, the speaker fits in practically anywhere. The face of the speaker sees a grille on the bottom half and volume buttons and a multi-function button on the top half.

bose soundlink micro press bose

Despite its miniature size, Bose says the SoundLink Micro packs a loud and powerful sound performance. It features a custom transducer and miniature dual-passive radiators that the company says hep with the sound performance compared to any other small speaker in the market. The battery will give you up to 6 hours of music playback on a single charge via the Micro-USB port.

Apart from the IPX7 rating that lets it survive drops in the pool, the whole of the exterior is made up of silicone rubber, promising that the speaker will hold up against dents, scratches and cracks. The SoundLink Micro can also act as a speakerphone you can also access voice input for Siri or Google Assistant via the the multi-function button. Additionally, you can also sync the speaker with another SoundLink Micro speaker to create Stereo Mode, which can be controlled via the Bose Connect app.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Bose, Bose SoundLink Micro, Speaker, Bluetooth Speaker, Home Entertainment
Sanket Vijayasarathy

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker With IPX7 Rating Launched
 
 

