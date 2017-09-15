Google Assistant, the virtual digital assistant from the Android-maker, is coming to earphones and headphones. A promotional video of QuietComfort 35 (QC35) II, an upcoming addition to Bose's QuietComfort of noise-cancelling headphones lineup, surfaced online on Thursday, giving us the first look at what the Google Assistant-powered headphones could do.

Google Assistant will allow users to ask for the song they want to listen to through voice, the video of the Bose's upcoming headphones shows. The Bose QuietComfort 35 (QC35) II headphones also appear to have buttons, which could allow a user to trigger Google Assistant. Even as the text in the video is in Spanish, the song playing on the background is "Say my name," a probable play of words on what the new headphones are capable of doing.



The video further goes on to add that upcoming Bose's headphones, "made of high quality materials", would feature improved noise reduction abilities. Also on Thursday, a Reddit user posted an image of what appears to be the box of the same headphones, which he allegedly spotted at an unspecified online marketplace. The description on the box suggests that these upcoming headphones will also let users send and read back texts.

Photo Credit: Blacmac / Reddit

News outlet 9to5Google on Thursday reported that Bose was working with Google to launch Google Assistant-powered QuietComfort 35 II headphones, citing promotional material. The news outlet also earlier reported references to the headphones found in strings of code of latest version of Google's app for Android. A Google spokesperson didn't immediately respond to Gadgets 360's request for comment.

Google's imminent plan to trickle down Google Assistant to earphones and headphones could further increase the reach of its AI-powered digital assistant. Google Assistant competes with Apple's Siri and Amazon's Alexa, which already is on select smartphones and headphones.

In the meantime, Apple's AirPods are selling well in the market. According to data from NPD from earlier this month, more than 900,000 completely wireless headphone units have been sold in the United States just this year. Apple's AirPods account for 85 percent of those wireless headphones.