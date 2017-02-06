Belkin iPhone 7 Lightning Audio + Charge RockStar Launched at Rs. 4,999

Soon after the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were launched, accessory makers started developing adapters to get back the lost functionality of the 3.5mm audio jack. The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus came without the audio jack, and Apple accessory maker Belkin grabbed the opportunity to launch the Lightning Audio + Charge RockStar adapter for the iPhone 7. Five months after launching it in the US, the adapter has finally made its way to India. The accessory is priced at Rs. 4,999 in India, and is available in major retail and online stores across the. As part of an introductory promotional offer, the device will be sold at a discounted rate of Rs. 3,999 for a limited time.

In the US, this accessory costs about $39.95 (roughly Rs. 2,700). It comes with two Lightning ports which essentially will allow you to use the newly introduced Lightning EarPods and the Lightning cable for charging, at the same time. Belkin claims that it worked closely with Apple to build this product. The adapter supports 48kHz and 24-bit audio output, apart from remote control and mic support for Apple-made headphones.

"Belkin always looks forward to expand its Apple product range. To ensure that our product design and quality is aligned with Apple's, we have worked closely with them to develop the Lightning Audio + Charge RockStar for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus that enables simultaneous charging and listening using Lightning Audio. We have introduced the product in India to make the Apple ecosystem efficient and beneficial to the end consumer," Kartik Bakshi, Country Manager - Belkin India said in a statement.

As you may already know, Apple is bundling the Lightning EarPods and the Lightning to 3.5mm adapter with every iPhone 7, but if you happen to lose them, a replacement will cost you Rs. 2,500 ($29 in US) and Rs. 900 ($9 in US) respectively.