Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

BBC to Challenge Netflix and Amazon for Online Market

 
12 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
BBC to Challenge Netflix and Amazon for Online Market

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on Wednesday announced plans to take on Netflix and Amazon and make its iPlayer the top online TV service in Britain by 2020.

"We need to reinvent iPlayer," Director-General Tony Hall said in a New Year message to BBC staff.

The online service is already popular among viewers catching up on previously broadcast shows, but now has ambitions to compete with giants such as Netflix and Amazon over fresh content.

"Our goal, even in the face of rapid growth by our competitors, is for iPlayer to be the number-one online TV service in the UK," he said.

"And we want do it by 2020. That's tough, but I know we can do it."

The broadcaster could make more series available before they are screened on television as part of their plans.

The player would remain limited to Britain, however.

Competitors Amazon scored a coup when they signed up Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May - former presenters of BBC worldwide hit motoring show "Top Gear" - for their new series "Grand Tour".

Hall also said the BBC would offer more in-depth "slow news" as a contrast to the fast-moving 24 hour-news cycle.

"We're up there with the best in the world at telling people what's happening right now, and being where they come to find out what's really going on," he said.

His speech comes a day after David Clementi, the former deputy governor of the Bank of England, was announced as the government's preferred candidate to become the corporation's new chairman.

Tags: BBC, BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Home Entertainment, Internet
Personal Computer Sales Fall for Fifth Year in a Row: Gartner, IDC
Microsoft Agrees to Windows 10 Adjustments With Swiss Data Watchdog
Portable Speakers
BBC to Challenge Netflix and Amazon for Online Market
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Portable Speakers
TRENDING
  1. Nokia to Unveil More Android Smartphones on February 26
  2. WhatsApp Set to Get GIF Image Search, Raise Media Sharing Limit to 30
  3. Lenovo P2 Review
  4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Set to Launch in India on January 19
  5. Watch Today's HTC Phone Launch Event Live
  6. Idea Cellular Offers 3GB Free Data to Lure Customers to Its 4G Network
  7. Xiaomi Mi 6 Tipped to Launch With 6GB of RAM, Dual Rear Camera Setup
  8. Lenovo P2 With 5100mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. Reliance Jio Offered Highest Average Download Speeds in December - TRAI
  10. Apologise or We Cancel Visas, Sushma Swaraj Warns Amazon
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.