Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Apple Unveils Top 5 Bestselling Holiday Movies of All-Time on iTunes

 
23 December 2016
Share on FacebookTweetShareShareReddit
Apple Unveils Top 5 Bestselling Holiday Movies of All-Time on iTunes

Highlights

  • The list was released on the company's website on Wednesday
  • Users can ask Siri to play these holiday favourites
  • In the US, the top movie of the year was Deadpool

Apple has listed the top five grossing movies of all time on iTunes in the US with Elf, starring Will Ferrell as 'Buddy the Elf', as the all-time bestselling holiday movie.

In the list that was released on Wednesday on company's website, 1989's National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation figures in the second place. The movie stars Chevy Chase as Clark W. Griswold.

Dr Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, starring Jim Carrey as the Grinch, and Home Alone, starring Macaulay Culkin and directed by Chris Columbus, figure on number three and four respectively.

The Polar Express starring Tom Hanks in multiple roles is on the fifth number in the Apple's top five grossing holiday movies on iTunes. The movie is directed by Robert Zemeckis.

Apple said that users can ask Siri - on iPhone or iPad or on Apple TV using the Siri remote - to play these holiday favourites or other popular holiday titles of this season, including Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, The Night Before, A Christmas Story, and others. Users can also gift iTunes movies to friends and family.

Earlier this month, Apple had detailed the top apps, games, books, movies, TV shows, and songs of the year 2016, based off data from the App Store, iTunes Store, and iBooks Store. In the US, the top movie of the year was Deadpool, while the top TV show was American Crime Story.

Written with inputs from IANS

Tags: Apple, iTunes, Movies on iTunes, Home Entertainment, Internet, Apps
Apple AirPods: What You Should Know Before Buying Them
Google Play Movies Offering Tons of New Films at Rs. 20 for the Next Month
Portable Speakers
Apple Unveils Top 5 Bestselling Holiday Movies of All-Time on iTunes
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONSALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Portable Speakers
TRENDING
  1. The Best Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000
  2. What Is Paytm Wallet, and How to Use It?
  3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Now Available in Blue and Black Colour Variants
  4. Now, Snapdeal Offers to Deliver Cash to Your Home
  5. Xiaomi Launches Piston Fresh In-Ear Headphones for Roughly $4
  6. Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 4G Launched With Bundled Annual Data Plan
  7. How to Transfer Money From Paytm Wallet to Bank Account
  8. 6GB RAM Smartphones You Can Buy Right Now
  9. Lenovo K6 Note With 4000mAh Battery Launched in India
  10. Lenovo K6 Power Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2016. All rights reserved.