As we approach Apple's biggest iPhone launch event in recent memory, more leaks are continuing to flow in about the other devices that are likely to be seen at the occasion. While a new Apple TV has been tipped to launch at the September 12 event for quite some time, new leaks have suggested that the upcoming variant, dubbed Apple TV 4K, will pack a more powerful processor than its predecessor and specific details about the processor have also been leaked.

Developer Steve Troughton-Smith on Twitter shared that the upcoming Apple TV will be officially called "Apple TV 4K" and will pack a three-core A10 Fusion CPU coupled with 3GB of RAM. If we compare this with the Apple A8 processor and 2GB of RAM on the fourth-generation Apple TV, it seems like a noteworthy jump in terms of processing power.

Considering that 4K video files are much heavier, it doesn't come as a surprise that the Cupertino-based company might be introducing a much more capable hardware on the new Apple TV. In a separate tweet, @stroughtonsmith also mentioned that the new Apple TV will render natively at 2160p resolution and support a variety of colour formats, as revealed by the information from config files. Support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision HDR standards is also visible.

Earlier reports have also suggested that Apple TV 4K will support HDR at 4K resolution and taking all things in perspective, it seems like Apple will be taking a huge leap with this generation of Apple TV. As these are all leaks, we would advise you to take them with a pinch of salt and fortunately, we won't have to wait for long to figure out whether Apple will launch a new generation of Apple TV at the launch event or not.