Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple Begins to Roll Out 4K Movies in US iTunes Store

 
15 September 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Apple Begins to Roll Out 4K Movies in US iTunes Store

Highlights

  • 4K movies have started to appear in iTunes Store
  • Apple announced Apple TV 4K this week
  • Users in India will have to wait for some more time

Apple has started to roll out 4K HDR content - movies and TV shows - on iTunes in the United States and select other countries, as the Apple TV 4K has gone up for pre-orders in those markets. The iTunes Store in India doesn't offer movies in 4K yet, and doesn't offer TV shows at all.

News outlet MacRumors reported on Thursday that movies and TV shows in 4K resolution featuring support for HDR (Dolby Vision) had started to appear on the local iTunes Store. The Apple TV 4K went up for pre-orders in the United States early this morning.

The titles that are available in 4K have '4K' and 'Dolby Vision' tags denoted next to their names, making it easier for people to quickly be aware if the content they are staring at is available in 4K or not. The titles that do become available in 4K will be available as free upgrade to those who had purchased them in full-HD earlier from the iTunes Store, Apple executive Eddy Cue had said at the event.

As we mentioned, the India iTunes Store doesn't have 4K titles available just yet. It's probably because the Apple TV 4K is not available on sale in India. Apple hasn't shared a firm launch date for the Apple TV 4K in India. And for now, the company is sticking with "soon."

The company's decision to embrace the 4K technology, which is yet to gain much ground in the market, could make the format more popular among customers. Only select streaming devices such as Microsoft's Xbox One S, and Nvidia Shield TV, Roku Ultra, Amazon Fire TV, and Google Chromecast Ultra support content in 4K.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Apple TV, Apple TV 4K, iTunes, Movies, Entertainment, Apple
iPhone X's Face ID: Accepts Only One Registered User, Has Quick Option to Disable It, Support Most Sunglasses
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Apple Begins to Roll Out 4K Movies in US iTunes Store
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Top 5 Gaming Laptops
TRENDING
  1. Prices in India of iPhone 8 and Other iPhones in Apple's Portfolio
  2. Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL Launched Date Is October 4, Google Teases
  3. Moto G4, Moto G4 Plus Won't Receive Android 8.0 Oreo
  4. iPhone X's Face ID Will Only Allow One Face to Be Registered
  5. BookMyShow Tests Ticket Confirmations on WhatsApp
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Dates Announced
  7. iPhone X Price in India Is 39 Percent Higher Than in the US
  8. Nokia 2 Press Renders Leak, May Be Launched on October 5
  9. Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie and ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro Launched in India
  10. Vivo V7+ With 24-Megapixel Selfie Camera Goes on Sale in India Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.