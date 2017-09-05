Apple has made a flagship addition to its Beats by Dr. Dre lineup as the company has now launched Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones at $349.95 (roughly Rs. 22,450) in the US. Just like some of the other recent top-end Beats-branded headphones, the Beats Studio3 comes with a W1 chip - first seen on the Apple AirPods - for easier connectivity with other Apple devices. Apart from this, the highlight feature on the new headphones is Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling (Pure ANC).

The Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, which are already available for purchase from Apple's online store, will start shipping from mid-October. As we mentioned earlier, the over-the-ear headphones come with Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling feature, which allows them to actively block external noise, while its real-time audio calibration feature will preserve clarity, range, and emotion, as per the company's claims.

"It continuously pinpoints external sounds to block while automatically responding to individual fit in real-time, optimising sound output to preserve a premium listening experience the way artists intended," Apple says in the product description on its website. The Apple W1 chip allows the flagship headphones to offer seamless setup and easy wireless connectivity via Bluetooth with Apple devices.

The Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones have been claimed to offer an impressive battery life of up to 22 hours with Pure ANC on, and with low power mode and Pure ANC off, the headphone has been claimed to offer battery life of 40 hours. The new wireless Beats headphones from the Cupertino-based company will be offered in Red, Matte Black, White, Porcelain Rose, Blue, and Shadow Grey colours.