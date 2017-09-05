Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones With W1 Chip Launched

 
05 September 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Apple Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones With W1 Chip Launched

Highlights

  • The new headphone is already listed at company's online store
  • Beats Studio3 will be offered in six different colours
  • The headphone has been claimed to offer impressive battery life

Apple has made a flagship addition to its Beats by Dr. Dre lineup as the company has now launched Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones at $349.95 (roughly Rs. 22,450) in the US. Just like some of the other recent top-end Beats-branded headphones, the Beats Studio3 comes with a W1 chip - first seen on the Apple AirPods - for easier connectivity with other Apple devices. Apart from this, the highlight feature on the new headphones is Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling (Pure ANC).

The Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, which are already available for purchase from Apple's online store, will start shipping from mid-October. As we mentioned earlier, the over-the-ear headphones come with Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling feature, which allows them to actively block external noise, while its real-time audio calibration feature will preserve clarity, range, and emotion, as per the company's claims.

"It continuously pinpoints external sounds to block while automatically responding to individual fit in real-time, optimising sound output to preserve a premium listening experience the way artists intended," Apple says in the product description on its website. The Apple W1 chip allows the flagship headphones to offer seamless setup and easy wireless connectivity via Bluetooth with Apple devices.

The Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones have been claimed to offer an impressive battery life of up to 22 hours with Pure ANC on, and with low power mode and Pure ANC off, the headphone has been claimed to offer battery life of 40 hours. The new wireless Beats headphones from the Cupertino-based company will be offered in Red, Matte Black, White, Porcelain Rose, Blue, and Shadow Grey colours.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Wireless Headphones, Apple Wireless Headphones, Home Entertainment, Mobiles, Apple
ZTE Blade A2S With 13-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Uber Protests Disrupt Major Chilean Airport
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Apple Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones With W1 Chip Launched
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Weekend Surprises
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi to Launch New Dual Camera Phone in India Today, Watch Live Stream
  2. Samsung Launches Galaxy J7+ With Dual WhatsApp Support: Price, Specs
  3. iPhone 8 Could Let You Activate Siri via the Sleep/ Wake Button
  4. Airtel's New Plan to Beat Jio: 28GB Data, 'Unlimited' Calls at Rs. 349
  5. Apple Launches New Flagship Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
  6. With Torrent Sites Facing the Heat, Pirates Get Creative
  7. Facebook Just Made Its Biggest Live Streaming Bet - and Lost
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Lake Blue Variant Launched in India at Rs. 12,999
  9. LG V30 Price Revealed, Much Less Than Samsung Galaxy Note 8
  10. Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Retail Box, Promo Images Revealed Ahead of Launch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.